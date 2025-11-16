Three Bold Observations From No. 5 Arizona's Win Over No. 15 UCLA
The college basketball season is in full swing and No. 5 Arizona (4-0) has gotten off to an impressive start with marquee wins over then-No. 3 Florida and most recently over rival No. 15 UCLA in a 69-65 gritty win.
Through the first couple of games this season, the top player on the Wildcats’ roster has been freshman forward Koa Peat, who won several awards and honors for his opening week of college basketball.
Against the Bruins, Peat struggled going 2 of 5 from the field and recording seven points to go along with six turnovers and four personnel fouls.
Still, even after being down by as many as 10 points, the WIldcats kept chipping away and got massive production off the bench with 28 points, which helped flip the game in favor of Arizona.
Plus, Arizona was able to control the glass outrebounding the Bruins 35-28, which led to 12 second-chance points and a 38 to 20 deficit in the paint as the Wildcats used their size as an advantage.
Leading the charge throughout the game for Arizona was guard Anthony Dell’Orso, who had a game-high 20 points off the bench. Dell’Orso managed to go 6 of 11 from the field while hitting four 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, as the game reached the final five minutes and crunch time was upon Arizona, point guard Jaden Bradley took over hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to help put the game on ice.
Bradley finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists to just one turnover while going 6 of 10 from the field. Plus, UA trailing by 1-point with 1:47 left, he hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Wildcats the lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
As a team, Arizona shot 47% from the field and managed to go 6 of 19 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, the defense held the Bruins to 43% shooting and forced them into 16 turnovers, which led to 22 points on the other end for the Wildcats.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our observations from the Wildcats clutch win over the Bruins.
Three Observations
Captain Clutch
- Arizona is loaded with talent with seven freshmen on the team that made up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. However, the Wildcats welcomed back four key players from last year’s team that have logged a lot of minutes on the court.
- Although there are plenty of scoring options on the team, Bradley has been the one that has taken over in close games to help seal wins for the Wildcats. He did so against Florida where he scored 27 points and now UCLA with a 15-point performance.
- It is clear that when the Wildcats need a spark, or someone to finish off games, it is going to be Bradley. He has been able to get the job done twice and might be the most important player on Lloyd’s roster.
Rebounding Machine
- Like most of Lloyd’s teams in the past, Arizona looks like it will be one of the better rebounding units in the country. Against UCLA, the Wildcats won 35-28, which led to 12 second-chance points and might’ve made the difference in the game.
- The two best rebounders on the roster are Krivas and Awaka, which have been causing issues for teams in the post both on the offensive end and on defense. Plus, Arizona has gotten boards from guards and forwards on the roster to help put them over the edge.
Winning Ugly
- Arizona with the win over UCLA made a statement to the rest of the nation and the Big 12, which is that this team has the ability to win playing multiple styles.
- Yes, Lloyd’s team is going to be an offensive powerhouse and more than likely lead the conference in scoring. However, winning a gritty game against a team like UCLA where you play at the Bruins pace speaks volumes to the talent on the roster.
Arizona will now take on No. 3 UConn (4-0) on the road in Storrs, which is the first time UA will be playing the Huskies in the regular season. The last and only time the two programs played against each other was in the 2011 Elite Eight, which ended in heartbreak for the Wildcats.
