Tommy Lloyd Reflects on Arizona’s Challenging Non-Conference Schedule

You wouldn’t know it from their record, but the Arizona Wildcats were challenged early, and often in their non-conference schedule.

The Wildcats cruised to an easy 99-71 victory over South Dakota State to close out non-conference play, pushing their record to an impressive 13-0 heading into Big 12 play as the top-ranked team in the country.

Bowing out to Duke in the Sweet Sixteen last season, the Wildcats are looking to make a serious run at their second National Championship in program history. So far, they have all the makings of a true contender.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) points to the bench after making a three-point basket against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Prior to their last four non-conference games, all of which came against opponents far from Arizona’s caliber, the Wildcats were tasked with an incredibly tough stretch of games throughout the early portion of the season.

Some of their most notable wins include a 6-point win over then-#3 Florida to open the season, a 4-point victory over then-#15 UCLA, another 4-point win over then-#3 UConn, a 29-point blowout of then-#20 Auburn, and a 21-point rout of then-#12 Alabama, all of which have earned Arizona the #1 spot on the AP Poll.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on Quad 1 opportunities, and 2-0 in Quad 2 games. Their resume is already impressive for March, and Big 12 play hasn’t even started yet.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd with guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following their win over South Dakota State, head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked about the team’s challenging non-conference schedule as they head towards Big 12 play.

“I knew we were going to get challenged early,” Lloyd said. “And, we found a way to get through those games on the W side. They didn’t come easy, we learned a lot about ourselves, and then we were able to come home after those first four, or five games, and really kind of reset and really start our build I thought.”

“I feel like the month of December, we got a lot better,” Lloyd continued. “I like how it was set up with the challenges early that we found a way to get through, we had some practice time in December, I thought we responded and got better.”

The Wildcats will be challenged in Big 12 play as well, with matchups against Kansas, Texas Tech, BYU, Houston, and UCF all on the horizon. After not backing down from any challenges in their non-conference schedule, Arizona should have no problem navigating through conference play just as impressively as they did to start the season.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!