Three Players to Watch for Arizona, UCLA Showdown

Arizona will be facing off against rival UCLA and looking to secure its fourth win of the early college basketball season.

Troy Hutchison

Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Although it is early in the college basketball season, No. 5 Arizona (3-0) managed to shoot up the AP Poll following a week where the Wildcats upset then-No. 3 Florida (2-1) with an impressive 93-87 win in Las Vegas. UA moved up eight spots and has rival No. 15 UCLA in Los Angeles.

However, before Arizona faces off against UCLA, the Wildcats took on NAU (1-2) and managed to get a balanced scoring attack with the team shooting 46% from the field in a dominating 84-49 win over the Lumberjacks.

Through the first two games of the season, all the talk nationally about Arizona has been on freshman Koa Peat, who has scored 48 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and received conference and national awards for his first week.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

However, against the Lumberjacks the Wildcats got a balanced scoring attack, which resulted in Peat finishing the game with 10 points and seven rebounds while going 3 of 10 from the field.

Meanwhile, Arizona saw five players score in double figures with freshman forward Dwayne Aristode scoring a game-high 18 points while knocking down six 3-point shots. Aristode snagged three assists and two rebounds along the way.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Point guard Jaden Bradley had another solid performance by recording 13 points while going 3 of 5 from the field. Bradley managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals while on the court.

Now that Arizona is moving on and about to face off against UCLA, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three players to watch for the Wildcats.

Three Players to Watch

Jaden Bradley

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
  • Arizona will have the advantage in most games with veteran point guard Jaden Bradley, who has gone up against UCLA’s tough defensive scheme before. I think the Wildcats will force the Bruins to play at their pace, which will lead to the victory for Lloyd and his team.
  • So far this season, Bradley is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 64% from the field and has knocked down two 3-point shots.
Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
  • Against NAU, Bradley was still able to have a massive impact on the game by scoring 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the field. Plus, he managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Koa Peat

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
  • Over the last three games, freshman Koa Peat has been a monster for Arizona with his 30-point debut performance against Florida and then following that up with 18 points against Utah Tech.
  • The 30-point game against Florida by Peat was the second high scoring debut by a freshman in program history behind Eric Money, who scored 37 during the 1972-73 season against Cal State Bakersfield.
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • The two games during the first week of college basketball earned Peat awards and honors with him receiving the Big 12 and NCAA Player of the Week and Newcomer/Freshman of the Week by both entities.

Tobe Awaka

  • One of the toughest players in the country is forward Tobe Awaka, who is a tone setter for the Wildcats with his physical-style of play on the glass and in the paint. Awaka was able to have a monster double-double against Utah Tech where he scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) looks to pass the ball while Utah Tech Trailblazers guards Britton Barrett (13) and Noah Bolanga (66) attempts to steal the ball during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • When going up against a team like UCLA, you need a guy that can set the tone and play a physical game with how the Bruins play. Having Awaka in this game for Arizona is a massive boost and might give the team the edge they need.

