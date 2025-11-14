Three Players to Watch for Arizona, UCLA Showdown
Although it is early in the college basketball season, No. 5 Arizona (3-0) managed to shoot up the AP Poll following a week where the Wildcats upset then-No. 3 Florida (2-1) with an impressive 93-87 win in Las Vegas. UA moved up eight spots and has rival No. 15 UCLA in Los Angeles.
However, before Arizona faces off against UCLA, the Wildcats took on NAU (1-2) and managed to get a balanced scoring attack with the team shooting 46% from the field in a dominating 84-49 win over the Lumberjacks.
Through the first two games of the season, all the talk nationally about Arizona has been on freshman Koa Peat, who has scored 48 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and received conference and national awards for his first week.
However, against the Lumberjacks the Wildcats got a balanced scoring attack, which resulted in Peat finishing the game with 10 points and seven rebounds while going 3 of 10 from the field.
Meanwhile, Arizona saw five players score in double figures with freshman forward Dwayne Aristode scoring a game-high 18 points while knocking down six 3-point shots. Aristode snagged three assists and two rebounds along the way.
Point guard Jaden Bradley had another solid performance by recording 13 points while going 3 of 5 from the field. Bradley managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals while on the court.
Now that Arizona is moving on and about to face off against UCLA, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three players to watch for the Wildcats.
Three Players to Watch
Jaden Bradley
- Arizona will have the advantage in most games with veteran point guard Jaden Bradley, who has gone up against UCLA’s tough defensive scheme before. I think the Wildcats will force the Bruins to play at their pace, which will lead to the victory for Lloyd and his team.
- So far this season, Bradley is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 64% from the field and has knocked down two 3-point shots.
- Against NAU, Bradley was still able to have a massive impact on the game by scoring 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the field. Plus, he managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Koa Peat
- Over the last three games, freshman Koa Peat has been a monster for Arizona with his 30-point debut performance against Florida and then following that up with 18 points against Utah Tech.
- The 30-point game against Florida by Peat was the second high scoring debut by a freshman in program history behind Eric Money, who scored 37 during the 1972-73 season against Cal State Bakersfield.
- The two games during the first week of college basketball earned Peat awards and honors with him receiving the Big 12 and NCAA Player of the Week and Newcomer/Freshman of the Week by both entities.
Tobe Awaka
- One of the toughest players in the country is forward Tobe Awaka, who is a tone setter for the Wildcats with his physical-style of play on the glass and in the paint. Awaka was able to have a monster double-double against Utah Tech where he scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
- When going up against a team like UCLA, you need a guy that can set the tone and play a physical game with how the Bruins play. Having Awaka in this game for Arizona is a massive boost and might give the team the edge they need.
