Indiana vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 31

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off their biggest win of the season, taking down their in-state rival, the Purdue Boilermakers, by a final score of 72-67. They'll look to parlay that into a third straight win when they head to the West Coast to take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

UCLA is riding a three-game win streak against Purdue, Northwestern, and Oregon. Can they make it four straight on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Indiana vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana +3.5 (-110)

UCLA -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Indiana +152

UCLA -184

Total

OVER 142.5 (-115)

UNDER 142.5 (-105)

Indiana vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: 5 pm ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Indiana Record: 14-7 (5-5 in Big Ten)

UCLA Record: 15-6 (7-3 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. UCLA Betting Trends

The UNDER is 5-0 in Indiana's last five games

The UNDER is 9-1 in Indiana's last 10 road games

Indiana is 0-5 ATS in its last five games played on a Saturday

The UNDER is 7-1 in UCLA's last eight games

UCLA has won 10 straight home games

Indiana vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch

Donovan Dent, G - UCLA Bruins

Donovan Dent may not be UCLA's top scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game, but he leads the team in assists per game at 6.6, while also leading the Bruins in steals per game, averaging 1.5. That illustrates just how important Dent is on both sides of the court. He'll play a big role in UCLA's postseason run next month.

Indiana vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I think the bet to make is to wager on the UNDER. The defensive strengths of both teams match up with what the other team does offensively. Indiana is primarily a three-point shooting team, but UCLA ranks 16th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

UCLA is primarily a two-point shooting team, but the Hoosiers rank 41st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 47.2% from two-point range.

If both defenses end up thriving in this game, we're going to see it remain under the total.

Pick: UNDER 142.5 (-105) via FanDuel

