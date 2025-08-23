Top Transfers for Arizona From Training Camp
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
We have been breaking down the top players from camp from positions, freshmen class and more. Now, we will be taking a look at the top transfers that have made an impact in training camp for the Wildcats and will have an impact on the 2025 season.
Top Three Transfers:
Javin Whatley
- One of the top transfer targets this offseason when it comes to receivers was receiver Javin Whatley, who transferred from Chattanooga to the Wildcats. Whatley has been one of Fifita’s top targets in training camp thus far.
- Whatley is one of the fastest receivers on the team and a high-level route runner that has the ability to get open no matter who is covering him. He hasn’t had very many drops even while dealing with punt return duties along with other receivers.
Ismail Mahdi
- After transferring to Arizona from Texas State, running back Ismail Mahdi first struggled during spring practice getting adjusted to the new offensive scheme with the Wildcats and having to get all set in a new city.
- After the early struggles, Mahdi has had a rock solid in camp as one of the top two options for the Wildcats. He has been able to hit open holes with speed and get to the second-level of the defense.
- Plus, Mahdi has been the main kick returner on kickoffs and has been able to pick up big gains when the team goes into special teams drills.
Tiaoalii Savae
- One of the biggest transfers additions for the roster this offseason came on the defensive side of the ball in defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savae, who was a rotational piece of the Wildcats’ defense during the 2023 season but then left for Texas after the coaching change.
- After one year with the Longhorns, Savea re-entered the portal and had a relationship with defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who recruited him out of high school at his previous school. The connection between the two made it a clear choice for him to return to Tucson and play for the Wildcats again.
- Although Savae is one of the quietest players in an interview setting, he is a complete monster at the defensive tackle position and has brought toughness to the line and needed size in the middle of the defense.
- Throughout camp, he has been one of the best defensive tackles on the roster and critical for the Wildcats’ run defense that had issues as season ago.
- Getting Savae back in Tucson was massive and maybe the move of the offseason for Arizona when looking at the entirety of the season.
