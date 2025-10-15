Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Basketball Game Times Locked In

Arizona basketball will tip off its season in 19 days against No. 3 Florida in Las Vegas.

Troy Hutchison

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts with guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) in the game against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts with guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) in the game against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.

This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.

Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) go for the ball during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.

We are inching closer to the start of the college basketball season with Arizona tipping off its schedule against defending national champions in the Florida Gators in Las Vegas 19 days from now.

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) protects the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Big 12 is regarded as one of the top conferences in college hoops and the conference slate of games will be hard for any team to navigate this season.

Arizona and Lloyd have set up one of the toughest non-conference slate of games in the country with the Wildcats facing Florida, UConn, UCLA, Alabama, Auburn and San Diego State as the marquee games.

Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have released their full non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season and features eight home games with Auburn headlining the McKale Center slate of games.

Arizona and the Big 12 Conference have released the game times and channels for the upcoming season.

Arizona Conference Schedule

Dec 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) celebrates a layup during the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Jan. 3 Utah (Away) 2 p.m. (MST) | Peacock
  • Jan. 7 Kansas State (Home) 7 p.m. (MST) | FS1
  • Jan. 10 TCU (Away) 2 p.m. (MST) | ESPN/2
  • Jan. 14 ASU (Home) 8:30 p.m. (MST) | FS1
Jan 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; UCF Knights guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (0) holds onto the ball while Arizona Wildcat guard KJ Lewis (5) and guard Caleb Love (1) attempt to take the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Jan. 17 UCF (Away) 2 p.m. (MST) | ESPN/2/U
  • Jan. 21 Cincinnati (Home) 7 p.m. (MST) | FS1
  • Jan. 24 West Virginia (Home) 12 p.m. (MST) | CBS
  • Jan. 27 BYU (Away) 7 p.m. (MST) | ESPN
Mar 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) goes for a basket against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Basheer Jihad (8) during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Jan. 31 ASU (Away) 4 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2
  • Feb. 7 OSU (Home) 2 p.m. (MST) | ESPN/2
  • Feb. 9 Kansas (Away) 7 p.m. (MST) | ESPN
  • Feb. 14 Texas Tech (Home) 4/4:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN/2
Feb 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) shoots a three-point shot during the second half against the BYU Cougars at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Feb. 18 BYU (Home) 7 p.m. (MST) | ESPN
  • Feb. 21 Houston (Away) 1 p.m. (MST) | ABC
  • Feb. 24 Baylor (Away) 7 p.m. (MST) ESPN2
  • Feb. 28 Kansas (Home) 2/2:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates the three pointe basket he made that ties the game and forces it into overtime against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • March 2 Iowa State (Home) 7 p.m. (MST) | ESPN
  • March 7 Colorado (Away) 9 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2

Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.