Tommy Lloyd Poised To Lead Arizona Program in New Way
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There’s no more guessing. Tommy Lloyd is officially in charge of everything that matters for the Arizona Wildcats basketball. And honestly, that might be the best thing to happen to this program in years.
This Isn’t Just a Contract
When details of Lloyd’s new deal came out, one thing stood out immediately: power. Not just the title of head coach, but real control over the program. He now has a major say in budget decisions, staff pay, and even how NIL money is used. That’s not normal.
Most coaches have to fight for resources. Lloyd doesn’t. He helped design the system.
And that matters because college basketball right now is basically a money game mixed with development. If you can’t pay your staff or compete in NIL, you fall behind fast. Lloyd made sure that it wouldn’t happen at Arizona.
Some people might look at this and think it’s risky to give one coach that much influence. But here’s the thing, Arizona isn’t just betting on a coach, they’re betting on a vision.
Lloyd has already proven he can win, develop players, and build a culture. Giving him control over staffing and spending just removes the barriers that usually slow programs down. Instead of constantly adjusting or reacting, Arizona can now build something consistent. That’s how elite programs stay elite.
The Steve Kerr Factor Feels Real
Now here’s where it gets really interesting. There’s real buzz that Steve Kerr could eventually be involved with Arizona in some role. Not necessarily as a full-time coach, but something bigger than just a former player showing up occasionally. And honestly, it makes too much sense.
Kerr brings credibility, experience, and a voice players instantly respect. You don’t ignore advice from someone who’s won championships as both a player and a coach.
Even if he’s just around as a mentor or advisor, that’s a huge advantage. He doesn’t need to run practices; he just needs to be present.
Arizona Is All-In
This whole situation feels different than past Arizona teams. It’s more intentional. More focused. They’re not just trying to stay relevant; they’re trying to dominate.
Giving Lloyd this level of control sends a message: basketball comes first. And pairing that with the possibility of Kerr being involved? That’s how you build something long-term. It’s not about one season anymore. It’s about building a system that keeps winning. And right now, it feels like Arizona finally has that.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.