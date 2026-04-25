Tommy Lloyd Poised To Lead Arizona Program in New Way

There’s no more guessing. Tommy Lloyd is officially in charge of everything that matters for the Arizona Wildcats basketball. And honestly, that might be the best thing to happen to this program in years.

This Isn’t Just a Contract

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When details of Lloyd’s new deal came out, one thing stood out immediately: power. Not just the title of head coach, but real control over the program. He now has a major say in budget decisions, staff pay, and even how NIL money is used. That’s not normal.

Most coaches have to fight for resources. Lloyd doesn’t. He helped design the system.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

And that matters because college basketball right now is basically a money game mixed with development. If you can’t pay your staff or compete in NIL, you fall behind fast. Lloyd made sure that it wouldn’t happen at Arizona.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some people might look at this and think it’s risky to give one coach that much influence. But here’s the thing, Arizona isn’t just betting on a coach, they’re betting on a vision.

Lloyd has already proven he can win, develop players, and build a culture. Giving him control over staffing and spending just removes the barriers that usually slow programs down. Instead of constantly adjusting or reacting, Arizona can now build something consistent. That’s how elite programs stay elite.

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Steve Kerr Factor Feels Real

Now here’s where it gets really interesting. There’s real buzz that Steve Kerr could eventually be involved with Arizona in some role. Not necessarily as a full-time coach, but something bigger than just a former player showing up occasionally. And honestly, it makes too much sense.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kerr brings credibility, experience, and a voice players instantly respect. You don’t ignore advice from someone who’s won championships as both a player and a coach.

Even if he’s just around as a mentor or advisor, that’s a huge advantage. He doesn’t need to run practices; he just needs to be present.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona Is All-In

This whole situation feels different than past Arizona teams. It’s more intentional. More focused. They’re not just trying to stay relevant; they’re trying to dominate.

Giving Lloyd this level of control sends a message: basketball comes first. And pairing that with the possibility of Kerr being involved? That’s how you build something long-term. It’s not about one season anymore. It’s about building a system that keeps winning. And right now, it feels like Arizona finally has that.