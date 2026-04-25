Arizona Projected Starting Lineup After Portal Closing

Arizona is coming off a very successful 2025-26 season. They earned 36 wins, the most in a single season in program history. Additionally, they won the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament. Then, of course, the Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

The deadline to declare for the upcoming NBA draft was last night. So, now we have a clearer picture of what the Wildcats' starting lineup could look like next season. There is still a chance the team brings in someone through the transfer portal, but as of now, here is the projected starting five, looking to build on last season's success.

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PG: Derek Dixon

Derek Dixon is coming off his freshman season at North Carolina. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists in his first year. He was moved to the starting point guard role in the middle of the season and remained there in the final 16 games of the Tar Heels' season. His numbers increased to 8.5 points and 3.3 assists during his time as a starter.

Derek Dixon has officially signed 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L2rS29TyKy — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 16, 2026

Dixon will bring much-needed three-point shooting to the Wildcats. He shot 39.7% from deep last season, which earned him the third-highest three-point shooting percentage by a freshman in UNC history. Along with shooting, Dixon will be a terrific floor general for the Wildcats. He likes to push the ball off a rebound and reward his big men with easy buckets. Dixon will be replacing Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.

SG: Caleb Holt

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Caleb Holt is a 6-foot-5 guard out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is ranked as the best prospect in Florida and the third-best nationally, according to 247Sports. Holt officially committed to Arizona on March 10 of this year. He dominated at the Nike Hoop Summit on Team USA.

Holt has the potential to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft. He can score on all three levels on the court, and Holt is more than just a scorer. He has the potential to be a lockdown defender at the college level with his frame. Holt recorded seven steals in a single game at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wildcat fans should be ecstatic about Holt coming to Tucson, as he will have the tall task of taking over for Brayden Burries after he declared for the NBA Draft, but if any incoming freshman can, it is Holt.

SF: Cameron Holmes

Cameron Holmes is a 6-foot-6 forward out of Goodyear, Arizona. While Holmes had offers from schools like Kansas, North Carolina, and Illinois, he made the point of staying close to home and playing at Arizona for head coach Tommy Lloyd .

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Holmes is at his best when he is attacking downhill at the basket. With his size, he has the ability to become a very good two-way player. He can hit the occasional open three-point shot, but he is still lacking in the shot creation portion of his game. He is expected to be a solid player for the Wildcats over the next few years.

PF: Ivan Kharchenkov

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This is where things get dicey, as we all saw, Wildcats star freshman Koa Peat entered the NBA Draft yesterday. There was hope that his love for the program and NIL opportunities would bring him back for another season, but ultimately, the prospect of being a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft won out. Therefore, the Wildcats are lacking at the forward position.

So far, the Wildcats have brought in only two players through the transfer portal, both point guards. Forward Sidi Gueye entered the transfer portal this offseason, which left the forward position wide open for the Wildcats right now. That is why Ivan Kharchenkov could be moved to the power forward spot.

Arizona’s Koa Peat announces he’s declaring for the NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/aiYT9KFHef — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 24, 2026

Kharchenkov is listed at 6-foot-7, so he is not significantly undersized. He also played the four spot when Lloyd wanted to run small ball with Peat at the five. If the Wildcats do not bring in another forward, Kharchenkov looks to be the full-time power forward starting next season. He averaged 10.4 points on 49% shooting last season.

C: Motiejus Krivas

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Motiejus Krivas is likely to stay in Arizona, as he did not declare for the draft yesterday. This is terrific news for the Wildcats, as big man depth is slim right now. Krivas was the anchor of the Wildcats defense last season, as he averaged two blocks a game.

Krivas was projected to be a late first-round pick in the upcoming draft, so he will be looking to have a great senior season to improve his draft stock. Another good year under Lloyd could position Krivas as a potential lottery pick next year.