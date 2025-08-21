Arizona Wildcats Announces Headliner for Post/Move Concert
The start of the college basketball season is 75 days away for Arizona, which just announced its official roster for the 2025-26 season. Still, if you’re a UA hoops fanatic you won’t have to wait that long to see your favorite team back on the court.
The Wildcats released the date for its annual Red-Blue Showcase on the team’s X account. This means, fans can see the team in an intrasquad scrimmage, which is set for Oct. 3 and is 44 days away.
Now, the Wildcats have announced an addition to their Red-Blue Showcase with an after party called the Post/Move concert featuring DJ Diesel, or better known as Shaquille O’Neal headlining the event. The concert will take place at Bear Down Field following the end of the game.
"Arizona has been a special place for me since 2008 when I was traded to the Phoenix Suns," O'Neal said. "Let's see what Tucson and the Wildcats are all about."
The night will also feature the legendary Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame performing a back-to-back DJ set with Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, aka "DJ Tomm-e", live on stage.
As if getting to see your favorite team wasn’t enough, this year’s game will be under the national spotlight with it featuring the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The class is headlined by three 5-star recruits in forwards Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode along with guard Brayden Burries with all three players expected to play significant roles on the roster.
In the past, Red-Blue Showcase games had gotten to be a little dull. But, with the star power of the freshmen and key players returning to the roster, this has the makings for a primetime event for local Arizona fans.
As always, the event will not only have the game but it will also have a 3-point shooting contest and a dunk contest as well. Heck, you might see Bryce James compete in the dunk, or 3-point shooting contests.
Throughout LeBron James’ career, he has never participated in a slam dunk contest. So, the chance to see the name James in one of the contests will be something special to watch from the stands.
Not only is it an event to see current Arizona players compete against each other, you will see former Wildcats legends like Mike Bibby, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and many more come back to Tucson to watch their team.
The time of the game hasn’t been set at this point. The past few seasons, the game has been in the afternoon giving fans a chance to get to McKale Center after the end of their work days. With the game being on a Friday, there is a high probability it will be more of the same.
