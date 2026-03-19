Arizona Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for NCAA Tournament Opener

Arizona is set to take on Long Island University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region after a dominant regular season. They also took home the Big 12 Championship after defeating Iowa State and Houston in two Big 12 showdowns.

The Wildcats are playing like the best team in the country at the moment. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has built a great roster with experienced veterans and dominant freshmen. They also have had some injury luck, as they have not really faced any major injuries.

It all starts Friday morning!!! pic.twitter.com/TUdif4fBxT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 16, 2026

Let’s take a look at the projected starting lineup for the Wildcats in the Round of 64.

PG: Jaden Bradley

Jaden Bradley is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and will continue to be the Wildcats’ starting point guard. The senior guard is the leader of this team and has proved that this season.

He has played in every game this season and has come up clutch multiple times. Bradley hit a game-winner against the Cyclones in the Big 12 semifinals. He is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists this season. The Wildcats’ star guard will look to lead his team to a deep tournament run.

1️⃣ in the West pic.twitter.com/8oYKf0B0g1 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

SG: Brayden Burries

Brayden Burries is one of the best freshmen in the country. After a slow start to the season, Burries has exploded onto the college basketball scene. He is projected to be a top-15 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Burries is a good running mate next to Bradley to take some pressure off the Big 12 Player of the Year. Burries leads the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points a game. He will undoubtedly be starting alongside Bradley tomorrow afternoon.

SF: Ivan Kharchenkov

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Ivan Kharchenkov is the perfect player for the Wildcats. He will do anything Lloyd and his team need. Kharchenkov will knock down big-time 3-pointers, get a clutch defensive stop, and provide a spark; he can do it all.

Kharchenkov is averaging 10 points a game and shooting just under 50% from the field. He is the ultimate glue guy for this Wildcats team. Kharchenkov is a very underrated part of the Wildcats’ success this season.

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PF: Koa Peat

Koa Peat is another dominant freshman the Wildcats have. Peat is a 6-foot-8 forward who can bang with anyone down low. His frame and athleticism are unmatched for a player with his skill.

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Peat led the Wildcats with 21 points and six rebounds in the Big 12 Championship game. He will be a force down low against the Sharks.

C: Motiejus Krivas

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Motiejus Krivas completes this terrific Wildcats defense. His size and shot-blocking ability allow the Wildcats guards to play aggressively, knowing they have a 7-foot-2 center to back them up. He averages almost two blocks a game this season.

The Wildcats’ starting five has remained the same all season, besides the few games Peat missed with an injury. Lloyd should keep this five together and steamroll the Sharks in the Round of 64.

Rotational Players

Anthony Dell’Orso is one of the best sixth men in the nation. He comes off the bench and is an instant scoring spark whenever the Wildcats need a little boost. Dell’Orso saved the Wildcats in the Big 12 semifinals when he scored 26 points after the starters got off to a slow start.

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Tobe Awaka is a great sub big man whenever Peat or Krivas needs a break. All three have big frames and can control the paint. Awaka averaged nine points and nine rebounds this season.

Lloyd runs a tight seven-man rotation, and expect no different come tomorrow.