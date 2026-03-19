2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Duke's Odds Drop After Surviving Upset
The Duke Blue Devils entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the favorite to win it all, but that quickly changed after the Blue Devils fell behind by double digits in the first half in a comeback win over Siena.
A 27.5-point favorite, Duke won by just six points against the Siena Saints, and oddsmakers have dropped the Blue Devils' odds to win the national championship as a result. After opening as the favorite at +330, Duke has fallen behind both Arizona (+360) and Michigan (+380) in the odds at the best betting sites.
Duke has a tough bracket with UConn, Michigan State, St. John's and Louisville all lurking as potential contenders to make the regional final. The Blue Devils don't have star guard Caleb Foster, and that could be part of the reason the team got off to such a slow start on Thursday afternoon.
Still, Duke is firmly in the picture to win March Madness, even if oddsmakers now view Michigan and Arizona as better teams. Duke will have a chance to prove that it is the favorite in the second round on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs, who beat Ohio State in the opening game of the first round.
Only four teams have shorter than 10/1 odds at this point in the tournament and just eight teams are shorter than 20/1. Surpsingly enough, UConn (+3500) and Michigan State (+4000) still remain further out in the odds even though Duke was tested in the first round.
Latest Odds to Win March Madness
- Arizona: +360
- Michigan: +380
- Duke: +500
- Florida: +700
- Houston: +1100
- Iowa State: +1400
- Illinois: +1700
- Purdue: +1900
- Connecticut: +3500
- Michigan State: +4000
- Arkansas: +4000
- Gonzaga: +4500
- Virginia: +7500
- St. John's: +8000
- Vanderbilt: +8000
- Kansas: +10000
- Alabama: +12500
- Nebraska: +12500
- Tennessee: +12500
- Louisville: +15000
- UCLA: +17500
- Texas Tech: +17500
- BYU: +30000
- Kentucky: +35000
- Saint Mary's: +40000
- Iowa: +40000
- Miami: +60000
- TCU: +60000
- North Carolina: +70000
- Clemson: +70000
- Georgia: +75000
- Villanova: +100000
- Utah State: +100000
- Saint Louis: +100000
- UCF: +100000
- Missouri: +100000
- Santa Clara: +100000
- Texas A&M: +100000
- Texas: +100000
- Miami (OH): +100000
- VCU: +100000
- Northern Iowa: +100000
- High Point: +100000
- Akron: +100000
- McNeese: +100000
- California Baptist: +100000
- Hawai'i: +100000
- Hofstra: +100000
- North Dakota State: +100000
- Kennesaw State: +100000
- Wright State: +100000
- Pennsylvania: +100000
- Furman: +100000
- Queen's University: +100000
- Tennessee State: +100000
- Idaho: +100000
- Long Island University: +100000
- Howard: +100000
- Prairie View A&M: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets back on losing bets every day for 10 days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2