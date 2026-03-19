2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Duke's Odds Drop After Surviving Upset

The Duke Blue Devils entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the favorite to win it all, but that quickly changed after the Blue Devils fell behind by double digits in the first half in a comeback win over Siena.

A 27.5-point favorite, Duke won by just six points against the Siena Saints, and oddsmakers have dropped the Blue Devils' odds to win the national championship as a result. After opening as the favorite at +330, Duke has fallen behind both Arizona (+360) and Michigan (+380) in the odds at the best betting sites.

Duke has a tough bracket with UConn, Michigan State, St. John's and Louisville all lurking as potential contenders to make the regional final. The Blue Devils don't have star guard Caleb Foster, and that could be part of the reason the team got off to such a slow start on Thursday afternoon.

Still, Duke is firmly in the picture to win March Madness, even if oddsmakers now view Michigan and Arizona as better teams. Duke will have a chance to prove that it is the favorite in the second round on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs, who beat Ohio State in the opening game of the first round.

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Only four teams have shorter than 10/1 odds at this point in the tournament and just eight teams are shorter than 20/1. Surpsingly enough, UConn (+3500) and Michigan State (+4000) still remain further out in the odds even though Duke was tested in the first round.

Latest Odds to Win March Madness

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona: +360

Michigan: +380

Duke: +500

Florida: +700

Houston: +1100

Iowa State: +1400

Illinois: +1700

Purdue: +1900

Connecticut: +3500

Michigan State: +4000

Arkansas: +4000

Gonzaga: +4500

Virginia: +7500

St. John's: +8000

Vanderbilt: +8000

Kansas: +10000

Alabama: +12500

Nebraska: +12500

Tennessee: +12500

Louisville: +15000

UCLA: +17500

Texas Tech: +17500

BYU: +30000

Kentucky: +35000

Saint Mary's: +40000

Iowa: +40000

Miami: +60000

TCU: +60000

North Carolina: +70000

Clemson: +70000

Georgia: +75000

Villanova: +100000

Utah State: +100000

Saint Louis: +100000

UCF: +100000

Missouri: +100000

Santa Clara: +100000

Texas A&M: +100000

Texas: +100000

Miami (OH): +100000

VCU: +100000

Northern Iowa: +100000

High Point: +100000

Akron: +100000

McNeese: +100000

California Baptist: +100000

Hawai'i: +100000

Hofstra: +100000

North Dakota State: +100000

Kennesaw State: +100000

Wright State: +100000

Pennsylvania: +100000

Furman: +100000

Queen's University: +100000

Tennessee State: +100000

Idaho: +100000

Long Island University: +100000

Howard: +100000

Prairie View A&M: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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