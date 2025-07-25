Five Takeaways: Arizona Men's Basketball Press Conference
It was a huge year in his first season at Arizona for Tobe Awaka and a year to sit and learn for Motiejus Krivas after suffering a season-ending injury early in the season. They return as two of the top bigs for the Wildcats under coach Tommy Lloyd.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday’s press conference with Awaka and Krivas.
Tobe Awaka did not consider transferring
Awaka made it clear at Thursday’s press conference that he “had his eyes set” on returning to Arizona.
“I felt like I had a coach that trusted me in coach Lloyd,” he added. “He has a great supporting staff as well, so in my mind there was no better place to be.”
After playing a limited role across two years at Tennessee, Awaka saw his role take a significant step forward with the Wildcats. After not starting one game with the Volunteers, he started 36 of the 37 games he appeared in last season, and he figures to remain in a big role down low as one of the top offensive rebounders in the country.
When reflecting on what he learned and how he grew last season, Awaka attributed his success to his teammates and coaching staff.
“I think as a player, I really sort of grew learning how to play a game and how to make certain reads,” Awaka said. “I was sort of put in more uncomfortable situations in practice and games, and I think I became a better player because of it.”
Motiejus Krivas fully healthy
There were high expectations for Krivas going into next season. He appeared in the first eight games of the year before a lower leg injury cut his season short. Now with a new season around the corner, he is back to practicing in “full force” as he noted in Thursday’s press conference.
“I’m feeling great so far,” Krivas said.
He added that it was at the end of spring or the start of summer when he was fully cleared to do everything at practice.
After having to sit for the majority of the season, Krivas learned not to take anything for granted.
“Nothing is given to you,” he said. “I learned to become a student of the game and don’t feel bad for myself, but try to take every practice I used to watch or every game and learn something new from it.”
Three-point shooting
Krivas has not attempted a single three-point shot across 44 games he has played in with Arizona and Awaka attempted just five shots from deep across the 37 games he appeared in last year. It is something they have both talked about working on with their games this summer as a way of opening up the offense, most notably in rotations where they are on the court together.
“For me, it has been a big area of focus,” Awaka said. “Just getting reps in on the move and stationary. Obviously it’s just really to help expand the offense, make it flow easier and give our guards easier driving lanes so there's not too much pressure on him.”
It is an area of the game many bigs have worked on under Lloyd throughout his coaching career at Arizona, most recently with Henri Veesaar last season who attempted far more three-point shots in year two compared to year one in the system at Arizona.
Krivas also added how it can help open up the offense when the bigs are able to play on the outside and shoot from deep.
The group of new players
The common theme among the players this summer, more notably the newcomers, is all about the physicality and maturity of the new players who are joining the team this year. That includes the incoming freshmen of Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James.
“They are very well mannered and mature in just how they carry themselves,” Awaka said. “They’re very focused and driven. They play really hard, so that’s great to see and obviously they have the skill set and the ability to play at this level.”
Speaking specifically about James, Awaka immediately noted his sense of humor.
“He is a regular kid and he’s been really fun to be around,” he added. “I feel like he has really ingratiated himself within the group. He is working hard in the weight room, on the court, learning the whole concept of college basketball and defensive schemes… It has been fun to see him grow.”
Learning from last year’s tough schedule
It was a gauntlet for Arizona immediately in non-conference play last season and it’ll be no different this year with a schedule that starts with a game against the defending national champions in Florida.
Awaka talked about his biggest takeaway from last year’s schedule being more from a “schematics standpoint.”
“Just how we want to run our offense and how we want to play defense, I think that’s what we sort of took the most,” he added. “I think also our unity as a team grew. I feel like within adversity, that drew us together… I definitely feel like it was sort of a bonding moment for the whole team.”
What are your expectations for Awaka and Krivas this season?