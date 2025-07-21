A Brotherhood in Tucson for Arizona
Throughout time, sports has played a massive role in shaping people and helping create a bond among friends and family. Arizona has seen many siblings play on the same team in the athletics department, or play two different sports but be on campus going through school at the same time.
Arizona will have that again as Koa Peat and Keona Peat will both be going to the UA next season with Koa playing basketball and Keona playing football.
As a whole, the Peat family has been majorly impacted by sports with Koa and Keona’s brothers Andrus and Todd both playing college football.
This summer, Koa had a chance to play for the U19 Team USA team and helped lead them and coach Tommy Lloyd to a gold medal in the U19 World Cup games. It was the fourth gold medal that Koa has won, making him the most decorated junior national team player in the history of USA basketball.
Throughout his recruiting process, many wondered if Koa would go to ASU to be close to his brother instead of picking the Wildcats.
Well, Koa picked the Cats and is one of three 5-star recruits that Arizona landed in its No. 1 nationally ranked recruiting class.
It wasn’t long after Koa picked Arizona that Keona transferred out of ASU to the Wildcats to play for Brent Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby with the two looking to revamp the line after an underwhelming 2024 season that featured a lot of injuries to the starting unit.
Coming out of high school, Keona was an unranked prospect that enrolled at ASU as a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman. At his high school, he was named to the First-Team All-6A Central Region team in his last season.
While at ASU, Keona battled through injuries and was only able to get on the field in the final few minutes against Utah in the Sun Devils’ 27-19 win over the Utes.
Although it maybe unlikely for Keona to see the field in his first season in Tucson as he develops, the brothers will get to at least spend a year on the same campus working towards their dreams of playing at the next level.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of Koa Peat and Keona Peat being on the same campus at Arizona as they work towards their dreams. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.