Top Targets Have Arizona Ecstatic for 2027

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far. As of today, the Wildcats have secured one commitment from four-star power forward Cameron Holmes and are in contention for several other recruits, including five-star guard Caleb Holt.

While the Wildcats are still targeting 2026 prospects, Lloyd and company have started shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle as well. Although they haven’t made significant progress with any prospect yet, they’re actively pursuing some of the nation’s top recruits. Here is a look at two of Arizona’s top 2027 targets.

Taking a Look at Arizona’s Top Two 2027 Targets

Before getting into Arizona’s 2027 targets, it’s worth noting that it’s very early in the cycle, and a lot can change in the coming months. Still, the Wildcats have already started targeting several prospects and have emerged as early contenders for the two players below.

1) Darius Wabbington, Center

Darius Wabbington is a four-star center from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He’s established himself as one of the nation’s top prospects, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 21 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 3 center, and the No. 5 recruit in Arizona.

The Wildcats first offered Wabbington in June 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since. In an August interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, the four-star center said he has a strong relationship with Lloyd and the coaching staff and explained that, as an Arizona native, he grew up rooting for the program.

Arizona will face competition from several schools for Wabbington. Still, given that the young center is from the state, the Wildcats should be a serious contender for the Sunnyslope star as his recruitment continues.

2) Jason Gardner Jr., Point Guard

Jason Gardner Jr. is a four-star point guard from Fishers High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 40 overall player nationally, the No. 13 point guard, and the No. 3 prospect in Indiana.

Although Arizona hasn’t been pursuing Gardner for long, having only offered him last month, Lloyd and his staff have been working hard to position the Wildcats as contenders in the four-star point guard’s recruitment.

Gardner already holds offers from more than 15 Division I programs, and Arizona will face heavy competition for his commitment. Still, if the Wildcats can continue making progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to land one of the top guards in the country.