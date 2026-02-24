Arizona vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, getting past Houston by a score of 73-66. They're now 1.5 games clear atop the Big 12 ahead of Tuesday night's game against Baylor.

Koa Peat has now missed two straight games for Arizona, so the Wildcats need to be prepared not to have him again tonight. Hopefully, it won't be too much of an issue against a Bears team that is just 4-10 in conference play.

Let's dive into today's game and then I'll give you my prediction.

Arizona vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Arizona -8.5 (-102)

Baylor +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Arizona -400

Baylor +310

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. Baylor How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Foster Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Arizona Record: 25-2 (12-2 in Big 12)

Baylor Record: 14-13 (4-10 in Big 12)

Arizona vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona's last six games

Baylor is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Baylor's last eight games

Baylor is 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games

Arizona vs. Baylor Key Player to Watch

Anthony Dell'orso, G - Arizona Wildcats

If there's one player who has stepped up in a big way with Peat sidelined, it's Anthony Dell'orso, who has scored 22 points in each of the Wildcats' last two games, which is extremely impressive considering those games came against BYU and Houston, two of the better teams in the conference. If he can keep playing at this level, the Wildcats can feel comfortable keeping Peat sidelined until he's 100% healthy and ready to go.

Arizona vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick

The betting market is reacting in a big way to Peat likely missing another game tonight, but the Wildcats have proven they can beat tough competition without him, as Anthony Dell'orso continues to shine as Peat's replacement.

Tonight, they'll face a Baylor team whose shooting has been a big concern lately, sporting an effective field goal percentage of just 47.5% in their last three games. Baylor's interior defense is also an issue tonight when they face a Wildcats team that hardly shoots from beyond the arc. The Bears rank 145th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51% from two-point range.

I'll lay the points with Arizona on the road in this Big 12 showdown.

Pick: Arizona -8.5 (-102)

