Toughest Stretch of Season Coming for Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are the best team in college basketball right now. The Wildcats have been the best over the last few months, and they want to remain the best team. The Wildcats are unbeaten this season, and that may be a surprise to many around College Basketball, but not to Arizona. They know the work they put in before the start of the season, and all the work they have been putting in during the season. They want to be the best, and they are showing what it takes.

The Wildcats have not been the best over the last few games, but they have found ways to still win. That is when you know you have a great team. Great teams find a way to win, even when they are not playing their best brand of basketball. What makes this Arizona team hard to beat is the fact that they can beat you in so many different ways. It is a team effort. They have good young players, and you mix that up with good veteran players who know how to play in tough situations.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Biggest Games Coming

It is all about the team and doing whatever it takes to make the team successful. When a certain player is not having a good game, that is when another player steps up for the Wildcats. They have the depth to do it, and head coach Tommy Lloyd is confident in all his players because he knows what type of work is whole team has been putting in even before the start of the season. The Wildcats will host Oklahoma State over the weekend, and after that they will be challenged.

"Either way, Arizona-Kansas will be appointment television given that it'll likely be the nation's top-ranked team on the road against a two-time national champion and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self) and perhaps the future No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft (Peterson). As the say goes, cannot wait," said Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For whatever it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting the Wildcats as favorites in every remaining regular-season game -- including road contests at Kansas and at Houston. If you're curious, the last team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated was Gonzaga in 2021. The Zags advanced to the title game that season, losing to Baylor 86-70 to finish 31-1.

We are going to find out more about this Arizona team over the next few weeks.

