Like Everything Else, Arizona Dominates Latest Bracketology

The Arizona Wildcats are still the team to beat in College Basketball. They remain unbeaten after their latest big-time test on the road over the weekend against in-state Big 12 rival, Arizona State. The game was close in the first half, but the Wildcats made all the adjustments they needed to in the locker room at the half and came out firing in the second half. Arizona handled business and stayed at the top of college basketball. Now they will play host to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats against the Sun Devils. But this is what you want to see from the team that is the best in the country. They know they are going to get the best shot from the teams they play the rest of the way. That is why in the second, it was important to see how battled tested this group of guys has become. It was not easy being on the road against your in-state rival, and still having the second half that they did. It was a good sign for this team moving forward.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latest Bracketology for Arizona

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN. "While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this latest bracketology, Lunardi has the Arizona Wildcats still sitting with the No. 1 overall seed. The Wildcats' last two games have been grinds. But the most important thing is that Arizona has come out of those games with wins. When you have a great time, you find ways to win any type of game, even if it is not your best performance.

They have found ways and will now use that momentum moving forward. Arizona will get tested more this season, and we will see how that ends up going, but as of now, they are still unbeaten, and if the NCAA Basketball Tournament started today, they would be the top overall seed in the West Region.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

