Arizona Backup QB Entering Transfer Portal

Another day, another entrant into the transfer portal for Arizona. While the team prepares for its bout with SMU in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, several players are considering their future with the program.

The Wildcats are still nearly three weeks away from kicking off in San Diego on Jan. 2, 2026, but that happens to be the same day the transfer portal officially opens. As that date opens, roster reconstruction will be at the forefront for coach Brent Brennan.

Arizona is working hard to retain its roster and coaching staff , as this time of year can be hectic for teams trying to prepare for a bowl, keep its key players and staff, and find room for young guys to get on the field, as well.

The Wildcats lost offensive lineman Michael Wooten to the portal earlier in the week, and now lost a key reserve in the backfield.

QB Braedyn Locke Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Braedyn Locke (8) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will be looking for a new quarterback behind Noah Fifita next season. Backup quarterback Braedyn Locke announced that he intends to enter his name into the transfer portal on his social media on Wednesday.

"Arizona has felt like home to me since the day I walked in the building," Locke said in his statement. "This past year has been one of the most rewarding years of my football journey, filled with experiences and relationships that will stay with me long after my time here. I'm grateful for my coaches and teammates that have believed in me, pushed me, and made this experience special for me in ways that go far beyond football.

"I'm so proud to be apart of this team and I'll never forget the adversity that we overcame together as a team. Moving forward into next season, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal."

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Braedyn Locke (8) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Locke arrived in Tucson from the portal last season as a transfer from Wisconsin. He appeared in 16 games over two seasons with the Badgers, tossing 18 touchdown passes for 2,713 yards and 11 interceptions.

The 6-0 signal caller appeared in four games this season in relief of Fifita. He completed 5-of-15 passes with no touchdowns and one interception.

The quarterback room in Arizona seems to be secure for next season, with Fifita expected to return. However, Locke provided some experience in the room behind Fifita in the unfortunate event of an injury. Without him, the room is filled with raw and unproven talent.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mason Bray, Luke Haugo and Sawyer Anderson all could return as rising sophomores next season. Bray is the only one of the three who got into a game last season, completing a lone 22-yard pass against Weber State.

Oscar Rios is an exciting quarterback prospect that Arizona signed in the latest recruiting class. The 4-star recruit has dual-threat abilities and a live arm throwing deep downfield, similar to Fifita.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is potential for Brennan to dip into the portal again for another backup quarterback with more experience, but that would lead to a lot of quarterbacks on the roster. If anything, the Wildcats could hold an open competition for the backup spot in the spring.

