Two Arizona Assistants Included on Annual 'Influential' List

While most of the attention goes to the players as Arizona's basketball team enjoys one of its best seasons and an extended stay as the No. 1 team in the country, members of the coaching staff have begun to receive recognition.



Head coach Tommy Lloyd rightfully gets the credit as the man in charge of leading the program's turnaround from a few brief down seasons, but two of his assistants were acknowledged for their contributions on Monday.



Jan 21, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd (right) and assistant coach Jack Murphy (left) talk on the sideline during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images | Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images

Brandon Chappell and Jack Murphy have been named to Silver Waves Media's "100 Most Impactful: Men’s High Major Assistants" list for 2026, upon its official release. The publication has annual lists for major and mid-major basketball programs, as well as other college sports. It's the seventh time the outlet has published this particular list, with the assistance of industry experts nationwide.



Arizona is one of several teams with multiple assistants featured, joining the likes of Kansas, BYU, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA, Duke, Texas Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, and more.



Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Arizona Wildcats bench celebrates during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Makes Chappell and Murphy Stand Out



Chappell is a new addition to the staff, previously working with the Texas Longhorns, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, and the Lamar University Cardinals, among others. At Texas, he was part of a staff that helped the team rise to the top of the Big 12 and engineer the program's deepest NCAA Tournament run. He's also developed all-conference players at every stop.



The Houston area native is a former Lamar player and has worked his way through the ranks, from grad assistant positions to Division II back to Division I.



Nov 18, 2015; Spokane, WA, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks head coach Jack Murphy looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

It's fitting that Murphy joins him on this list because Chappell served as a grad assistant under Murphy, then the head coach at Northern Arizona, early in his career.



Murphy is well-versed in Arizona basketball, beginning his career with the program as team manager, recruiting coordinator, administrative assistant, video coordinator, and director of operations under legendary head coach Lute Olson over the course of eight seasons. He eventually spent time in the NBA as a scout before taking the reins at NAU.



Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) comes out of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He returned to the Wildcats following his tenure with the Lumberjacks and is heralded as a top recruiter, playing a critical role in helping land some of the nation's top classes for Lloyd and Arizona. Having spent as much time around the program as he has -- developing plenty of NBA talent with two separate coaching staffs -- Murphy is an irreplaceable voice for the Wildcats.



It's a cool moment for both coaches, who don't often get the spotlight, rewarding them for the hard work they put in to get the team to perform at the highest level.