Lloyd Becomes Fastest Head Coach to Reach Landmark

Since taking over as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats in 2021, Tommy Lloyd has quickly risen up the ranks of college basketball’s most elite coaches.

An assistant at Gonzaga for 20 years from 2001-2021, Lloyd took the Arizona job at a strange time for the program. They had just come off a 17-win season in 2020-2021, and the team had gone three seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That would immediately change under Lloyd, as the Wildcats would go 33-4 in his first season, and Arizona would officially be on everyone’s radar as a National Championship contender.

Lloyd’s 61 wins through his first two seasons were the most for any D-1 head coach in NCAA history. Additionally, Lloyd’s most recent win etched his name in Arizona record books as well.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks down the court during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The #1 AP Poll ranked Wildcats most recent outing saw them put a bow on their undefeated non-conference schedule by beating South Dakota State 99-71. The win was the 125th of Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona career. He reached that mark in 158 games, the fastest in program history, outlasting Fred Enke’s mark of 170 games set back in the 1930’s.

Since joining Arizona, Lloyd has a record of 125-33, and has led the Wildcats to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet Sixteen in three of those four appearances. They’ll be looking to snap their March Madness struggles, and advance past the Sweet Sixteen this season.

Arizona currently has all the makings of a true National Championship contender this season. Lloyd’s Wildcats are 4-0 in Quad 1 games, and 2-0 in Quad 2. Big 12 play hasn’t even started yet, and the Wildcats already boast an impressive resume for March.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some of Lloyd’s best wins this season include a 6-point win over then-#3 Florida, 4-point wins over then-#15 UCLA, and then-#3 UConn, a 29-point bludgeoning of then-#20 Auburn, and a 21-point blowout win over then-#12 Alabama. After starting the season at #13 on the AP Poll, the Wildcats have jumped up to the country’s top spot at the end of non-conference play.

Lloyd and the Wildcats will look to prove that their scolding-hot start to the season was no fluke as they try to carry their momentum into Big 12 play. The Wildcats will be challenged plenty in conference play, but if their non-conference schedule is any indication, they’ll be ready for the task that lays ahead for the remainder of the season.