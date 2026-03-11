St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle Prediction, Odds for A-10 Championship 1st Round

A first-round matchup in the Atlantic 10 Conference kicks off Wednesday’s college basketball action, as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies face the La Salle Explorers.

St. Bonaventure has struggled in the 2025-26 season, going 4-14 in A-10 play and 15-16 overall, though it does have five more wins than La Salle.

The Explorers finished with one more A-10 win than St. Bonaventure – they actually beat the Bonnies by four earlier this season – granting them the higher seed in the conference tournament.

Still, oddsmakers have the Bonnies as two-possession favorites in this first-round matchup. Can bettors trust Mark Schmidt’s group to cover and advance?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this A-10 battle.

St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

St. Bonaventure -5.5 (-115)

La Salle +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

St. Bonaventure: -218

La Salle: +180

Total

144.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

St. Bonaventure record: 15-16

La Salle record: 9-22

St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle Key Player to Watch

Frank Mitchell, Forward, St. Bonaventure

Even though St. Bonaventure has struggled in the 2025-26 season, Mitchell has been a bright spot. The senior forward leads the team in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.5 rebounds per game) while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

Mitchell is 10th in the country in rebounds per game, and he absolutely dominated La Salle earlier this season, scoring 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. While the Bonnies lost that game, Mitchell could have a field day against this La Salle defense that ranks 309th in the country in opponent two-point percentage.

St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle Prediction and Pick

La Salle may have won the only regular-season meeting between these teams, but the Explorers’ advanced numbers this season are extremely concerning.

La Salle ranks 357th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 312th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage. Not only that, but La Salle is outside the top-250 in turnover rate, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage and 3-point rate. All in all, this is one of the worst offenses in the country.

While the Bonnies did not fare well in A-10 play due to a shaky defense (295th in opponent effective field goal percentage), their offense is much better. St. Bonaventure doesn’t take a ton of 3s (334th in 3-point rate), but it hits them at a high level (37.0 percent, 30th in the country).

In addition to that, the Bonnies are 58th in offensive rebound percentage, which should help them get a few extra possessions against La Salle.

The Explorers are one of the worst offenses in the country based on their shooting splits, and they’ve won just two games since Jan. 28.

I’m fading them in this first-round matchup.

Pick: St. Bonaventure -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

