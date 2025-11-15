Arizona Wildcats vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Live Game Thread
Cincinnati, OH -- Arizona heads on the road to face Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium.
The Wildcats reached bowl eligibility last week with a 24-20 win at home over Kansas. Arizona now sits at 6-3 with three games to go in the regular season, followed by a bowl game.
The offense struggled most of the afternoon last weekend, but the defense kept the Wildcats in the game long enough to allow quarterback Noah Fifita to lead a game-winning drive. The drive was capped off by a rushing score from the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Quincy Craig, who found the end zone twice in the win.
Cincinnati enters Saturday's game off its bye week after having its seven-game win streak ended two weeks ago in a 45-14 loss against Utah.
The Bearcats are led by the dynamic playmaking ability of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has thrown for 2,064 yards with 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions, to go along with another 453 yards and eight scores on the ground.
The big key for Arizona will be containing Sorsby on the ground as a runner as well as getting off to a fast start offensively and taking the crowd out of the game.
Arizona coach Brent Brennan made it clear this week that he and the team are not satisfied with just six wins.
"When you start a season, at least in my head, the first thing you want to do is, 'How fast can we get bowl eligible?,'" he said. "Because when you get to the postseason, you're going to get a chance for an extra spring practice basically... But then you don't want that to be the goal. Like that wasn't the goal when we started in the fall. The goal wasn't to just get to a bowl game."