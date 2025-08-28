Inside The Wildcats

Three Keys to Success Offensively for Arizona Against Hawaii

We take a look at the keys to success for Arizona in its season opener on Saturday

Ari Koslow

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is officially game week for Arizona as it opens up the season against Hawaii on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

It will be the debut of Arizona's offense under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Here are three offensive keys for the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game.

1. Establish the run

Aug 23, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) reacts after making a touch down over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

In the Week 0 game for Hawaii last week against Stanford, the biggest weakness for the Rainbow Warriors on the defensive side of the ball was their run defense. The Cardinal ran for over four yards per carry, including lead back Micah Ford rumbling for 113 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. They also got 46 yards on 10 carries from backup running back Sedrick Irvin.

If Arizona is to take a step forward offensively this season, it will need a more consistent run game to help take pressure off Noah Fifita in the passing game. This is a prime matchup at home for Arizona’s run game to get off to a strong start to the season, led by the new dynamic duo of Kedrick Reescano and Ismail Mahdi.

2. Protect Noah Fifita

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the units with the biggest question marks around it heading into the season for Arizona is the offensive line. It was a positional group that struggled for much of last season, which included dealing with a number of injuries. The expectation with this year's team is that the depth is stronger, but the starting unit still has some question marks heading into the year.

Some of those questions can be addressed with a strong performance in Saturday's season opener against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors' defense forced one turnover on Stanford QB Ben Gulbranson last week with an interception late. The Wildcats will need to protect Fifita to help him avoid the turnover issues he had at times last year.

3. Establish an offensive identity early

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

One of the big problems in year one of the Brent Brennan era for Arizona last season was that the team didn't seem to establish any sort of identity all year on either side of the ball.

Under the play-calling of Doege, this projects to be a fast tempo offense that'll want Fifita to get rid of the ball quickly and into Arizona’s play makers hands in open space.

Based on what Doege was previously able to do at Marshall and the talent he has at his disposal with the Wildcats this season, the ceiling is high for this Arizona offense and reaching that ceiling starts with finding and establishing an offensive identity. That starts in Saturday's season opener against Hawaii.

What are you watching for offensively for Arizona on Saturday? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.