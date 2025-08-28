Three Keys to Success Offensively for Arizona Against Hawaii
It is officially game week for Arizona as it opens up the season against Hawaii on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
It will be the debut of Arizona's offense under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
Here are three offensive keys for the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game.
1. Establish the run
In the Week 0 game for Hawaii last week against Stanford, the biggest weakness for the Rainbow Warriors on the defensive side of the ball was their run defense. The Cardinal ran for over four yards per carry, including lead back Micah Ford rumbling for 113 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. They also got 46 yards on 10 carries from backup running back Sedrick Irvin.
If Arizona is to take a step forward offensively this season, it will need a more consistent run game to help take pressure off Noah Fifita in the passing game. This is a prime matchup at home for Arizona’s run game to get off to a strong start to the season, led by the new dynamic duo of Kedrick Reescano and Ismail Mahdi.
2. Protect Noah Fifita
One of the units with the biggest question marks around it heading into the season for Arizona is the offensive line. It was a positional group that struggled for much of last season, which included dealing with a number of injuries. The expectation with this year's team is that the depth is stronger, but the starting unit still has some question marks heading into the year.
Some of those questions can be addressed with a strong performance in Saturday's season opener against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors' defense forced one turnover on Stanford QB Ben Gulbranson last week with an interception late. The Wildcats will need to protect Fifita to help him avoid the turnover issues he had at times last year.
3. Establish an offensive identity early
One of the big problems in year one of the Brent Brennan era for Arizona last season was that the team didn't seem to establish any sort of identity all year on either side of the ball.
Under the play-calling of Doege, this projects to be a fast tempo offense that'll want Fifita to get rid of the ball quickly and into Arizona’s play makers hands in open space.
Based on what Doege was previously able to do at Marshall and the talent he has at his disposal with the Wildcats this season, the ceiling is high for this Arizona offense and reaching that ceiling starts with finding and establishing an offensive identity. That starts in Saturday's season opener against Hawaii.
What are you watching for offensively for Arizona on Saturday? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.