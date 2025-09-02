3 Wildcats to Watch Offensively Against Weber State
Arizona exploded for 40 points in its season-opening win over Hawaii this past weekend. The Wildcats were led by a dominant performance by the backfield as all three running backs found the end zone.
The Wildcats will gear up for a game this Saturday against a Weber State team that lost its opener this past weekend, 45-10, playing at James Madison.
Arizona could be looking at a similar game plan this weekend, as Weber State allowed over seven yards per carry on the ground against James Madison. The top two running backs each ran for over nine yards per carry on 17 carries combined.
Here are three offensive players to monitor for Arizona this weekend.
1. QB Noah Fifita
While it could be another run-heavy offensive game plan for the Wildcats, head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Seth Doege will want to get Fifita more confidence leading into next week's game against Kansas State.
It was ultimately a mixed bag for Fifita in his first game in the new offense. He made some nice plays, especially with his legs, but he didn't seem to find much of a consistent groove in the pocket for most of the night.
This will be another game for Fifita to gain more confidence in the new offense under Doege before Arizona welcomes Kansas State to Tucson in its third game of the season next week.
It would also figure to help Fifita if some of the injured starting wide receivers who didn't play against Hawaii make their return this weekend against Weber State.
2. RB Ismail Mahdi
While he did find the end zone against Hawaii, Mahdi seemed to be a bit overshadowed by both Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig in the season opener.
It was a legitimate three-man backfield as all three of them saw at least six carries. As Brennan noted after Saturday's game, this is a backfield where they'll all see different weeks leading the backfield.
If Arizona wants to get Fifita some more confidence and quick looks in the passing game, getting Mahdi more involved in the passing game out of the backfield could be a way to make that happen.
3. Kedrick Reescano
The starting running back and leader in carries for Arizona in the season opener, Reescano, should continue to see a good amount of the early down work most weeks.
Weber State's defense was dominated by the run game of James Madison this past weekend. It should be another run-heavy offensive game plan for Arizona as it looks to move to 2-0 on the season.
What players on the offensive side of the ball are you looking forward to watching on Saturday? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.