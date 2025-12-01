The Top 3 Arizona Wildcats Offensive Performers
The Arizona Wildcats had a fairly successful season in which the offense found success by spreading the ball around a great deal. The Wildcats found themselves with 11 different players in triple-digit receiving yards, as well as three different running backs with 300+ rushing yards.
Here are what were found to be the Wildcats’ top 3 offensive players of the season based on PFF and impactful stats.
Kedrick Reescano
Junior running back Kedrick Reescano missed three games with a foot injury, but that did not stop him from being the top graded running back in PFF for the Wildcats. Reescano led the team with nine touchdowns, but did have a lower snap count than the senior rushing yard leader of the team, Ismail Mahdi.
Reescano played the role of the power running back of the team and ran with great efficiency in the nine games he played in.
According to PFF, Reescano carried a solid 74.7 offensive grade and a good 82.7 run grade in his 237 snaps on the season.
Kris Hutson
A standout player in the receiving room this season was none other than Kris Hutson. Hutson had a solid showing this season and stood out among the other receivers with a team-high 740 yards on 57 receptions and 4 touchdowns. While the passing offense was spread around regularly, Hutson was able to stand out and become an impact player for the team.
According to PFF, Hutson was the top graded non-quarterback with an offensive grade of 77.4 and a passing score of 79.9.
Noah Fifita
Junior quarterback Noah Fifita had an outstanding year under center for the Wildcats and was able to put up very efficient numbers all season and saw great improvement from the 2024 season.
Fifita notched 2963 passing yards on the year, as well as an impressive 26 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions. These numbers would land him a QBR of 71.0, which is the 33rd best in the country.
Fifita did not see many rushing yards or attempts because he did not need them with the effective passing he was able to establish throughout the year.
Cleaning up turnovers and being able to rely on many different weapons on the team gave Fifita a great chance to thrive under the new Arizona offense this season, helping them to a 9-3 record and a #22 ranking in the AP poll.
Fifita was the runaway leader in PFF grades in the offense this season.
He finished the regular season with a strong 85.3 offensive grade, an 84.2 pass grade and a 65.6 run grade.
Tell us your thoughts on these rankings by commenting on our Facebook page. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow. Also, be sure to follow Nathaniel Martinez on X for updates on all things Wildcats.