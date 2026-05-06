What Arizona Needed To Improve Upon Most This Offseason

The Arizona Wildcats had quite the offseason after a very strong 2025 campaign. Heading into 2026, the team has some lofty expectations.

Arizona went 9-4 in 2025, finding themselves ranked in the AP Poll at various points throughout the season, and eventually making an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, where they’d lose to SMU. Despite the sour ending, the season was very successful, and the Wildcats hope it sets the tone for future success.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was their second time in three seasons that they’ve won at least nine games, and a significant step forward in Brent Brennan’s second season as head coach of the program. Next season, they’ll have their sights set on earning a Big 12 title and attempting to reach the College Football Playoff.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Returners

They’ll have star quarterback Noah Fifita and several other key members of the roster back for next season as well, which will only help them meet their lofty goals in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, despite all the success, the Wildcats are going to be up to the challenge of replicating it, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Wildcats lost four members of their secondary to the NFL Draft, so they’ll essentially need to replace their entire starting secondary.

Arizona also lost a handful of starters when their eligibility was exhausted. ESPN’s Max Olson recently ranked Arizona’s offseason as the third-best in the Big 12, but notes that they’ll need to make a lot of changes.

Olson’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“The Wildcats have enjoyed a relatively smooth offseason since breaking through with a 9-4 run in Brennan's second season,” Olson said. “They knew they'd need to replace four NFL draft picks in the secondary in Stukes, Johnson, Smith, and Michael Dansby, and 10 more starters who graduated, but there was enough trust in the depth they're developing that this year's team did not require a portal-heavy overhaul."

"In addition to the secondary, they'll need new leaders to step up at wide receiver for Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, and Luke Wysong, and must replace the production of Ismail Mahdi after he put up 1,060 all-purpose yards last season.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona will look to build on its transformative offseason as it aims to pick up where it left off last year. They’ll need some of their former depth pieces to step up as important pieces this time around, but there’s no reason to believe that the Wildcats can’t compete for a conference crown next season.