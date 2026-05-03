Wildcats Recognized As Legitimate Big 12 Contender

USA Today has released its top 138 college football teams after spring ball. Arizona opens up at No. 17 on the list.

This is a good starting point where the Wildcats left off last season. The thought of being in the top 25 was a near impossibility two seasons ago. So, the fact that they are No. 17 on this list is very impressive. That says a lot about head coach Brent Brennan and the coaching staff.

cats checking in at 1️⃣ 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/SPKhTzF24W — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 1, 2026

The Wildcats went 9-4 last season and made the Holiday Bowl. They unfortunately lost to SMU in the bowl game, but it was still a successful season. The Wildcats will look to build off the success they sustained last season.

Wildcats Becoming Big 12 Contender

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There are only two Big 12 teams that are ranked higher on this list. Texas Tech comes in at No. 10. They won the Big 12 championship last season and earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Red Raiders lost 23-0 to Oregon in the Orange Bowl, which ended their season.

BYU is slightly above the Wildcats on the list, ranked No. 14. They were the first team out of the playoffs and finished No. 12 in the rankings. This put the Cougars in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They defeated Georgia Tech 25-21 to bring home the Pop-Tarts trophy.

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Arizona has massive expectations this season as everything is coming together. They are in a prime position to compete for the conference title with a veteran leader at quarterback in Noah Fifita . The Wildcats have not won a conference title since 1993, when they were crowned co-champions of the Pac-10.

Last season, the team had little to no expectations and obviously far exceeded any pressure they faced. It is now time to act like you belong and play with the level of aggressiveness that top teams in the country do. Brennan has built a good roster, and they are no longer an underdog playing with house money.

Wildcats Building Impressive NFL Portfolio

The Arizona program has just had four players drafted into the NFL, as Treydan Stukes , Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson , and Michael Dansby all received selections last week. This tied an NFL draft record for most secondary players selected in the draft from one team.

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After back-to-back seasons that produced four NFL players, the Wildcats and Brennan have built a legitimate football program. The 2026-27 season may be the season where the Wildcats break through and bring home a conference title.