Why Retention Was a Must for Arizona This Offseason

The Arizona Wildcats now have the expectations of a team that can contend for the title in the Big 12 in the 2026 season, and the moves they made this offseason reflect that.

After going 9-4 last season and reaching the Holiday Bowl, Arizona is now officially on many teams’ radar as a team to watch next season. Brent Brennan and his staff have turned the program around in a short time after going just 4-8 in his first season.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Returning Talent

The big storyline heading into 2026 is the team's retention. For starters, head coach Brent Brennan is back, and so are his offensive and defensive coordinators. The continuity on the coaching staff will be beneficial for the team, especially since those who are returning won’t have to learn a new scheme on either side of the ball.

Also, star quarterback Noah Fifita will be back for 2026. He’s been the team’s starting QB for the last three seasons, and has thrown for 9,183 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career. His 2025 season was perhaps his best work to date, throwing for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns through the air and just six interceptions.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Fifita back next season, along with similar schemes remaining in place, the Wildcats have all the reasons to think they can compete for a conference championship in 2026. ESPN’s Max Olson points to the team’s retention as a reason not to count out the Wildcats in 2026, while also pointing out the key additions they’ve made in the transfer portal this offseason on both sides of the ball.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Olson’s Thoughts

“Quarterback Noah Fifita returns for his fourth season as the Wildcats' starter and is 829 yards away from becoming the program's all-time leading passer,” Olson said. “Brennan said he believes Fifita should be a Heisman contender this season. The Wildcats brought in more experienced pass catchers from the portal in Gallagher and Rusk to complement him."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Gonzales is excited to build around several All-Big 12 caliber returning defenders in pass rusher Tre Smith, linebacker Taye Brown and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole. Arizona also added seven transfer defensive backs to help reload.”

2026 will be a pivotal season for a Wildcats team that is currently on the rise. Now firmly established as a serious football program in the Big 12, Arizona looks to further its notoriety with another step forward in the 2026 season.