What NFL Scouts Said About Arizona's Best Prospects

The combine has been completed, Pro Day has come and gone, and the Arizona Wildcats prospects are ready to hear their names called in what will be the next step in their football careers: being drafted by an NFL team and proving their worth after.

The Wildcats had a huge turnaround from an abysmal 2024 season that ended with a 4-8 record in their first year in the Big 12 and with head coach Brent Brennan. Last season. Arizona finished 9-4 and ranked 21st in the NCAA.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats saw three of their players invited to the combine in Indianapolis from April 23-25, getting the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of all NFL scouts. This year, safeties Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, and Treydan Stukes attended the combine and displayed the skills that have made the defense so dominant.

Now that the combine and Pro Day are over, all that is left is for Arizona's three top defensive players to wait until an NFL team decides 2to take them. Their impressive showings got scouts talking about them positively.

Genesis Smith

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (left) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Smith brings with him a solid frame built for the game of football. Smith was considered one of the better defensive players before the start of the season, and all that was proven right by the end.

NFL scouts had plenty of good things to say about Smith, stating, "Smith offers ballhawking coverage qualities but has alarming issues as an open-field tackler. He’s instinctive, with the eyes to digest route development while reading the quarterback like a poker player looking for tells."

Dalton Johnson

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since stepping onto the football field at Arizona, Johnson has proven to be a versatile safety who can both cover the most speedy receivers and go downfield to stop the run. Johnson has played both linebacker and safety during his time with the Wildcats and has quickly risen among the ranks as a defender to watch out for.

Scouts were raving over the hard-hitting safety out of Katy, TX. After Johnson's combine, scouts said, "Johnson might be a little light in the measurables department, but his play is tough, twitchy and instinctive. He excels playing in short-zone coverage. He has the athletic ability for man coverage near the line and is quick to read/react to throws in front of him."

Treydan Stukes

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes has been a stalwart on the defense since arriving in 2022. This year, he proved his worth at the nickel back position after coming back from a season-ending knee injury the season before. Stukes' skills in deep coverage and ball-hawking make him a dangerous defender.