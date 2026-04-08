Arizona's New Running Back Poised for Breakout Season

Arizona football is looking to build momentum off one of its best seasons in the last decade. The program went 9-4 and made a bowl game.

New RB Coach in Tucson

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Running backs head coach Lyle Moevao has been with the program for three years. In his first season, he was with the quarterbacks, and last season, he made the switch to the running backs. This upcoming campaign, Moevao will be the official running backs coach.

Moevao spoke on making the change from the quarterback room to the running backs.

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“I think it’s been a lot of fun," Moevao said. "As a quarterback, a lot of the things that you are dealing with are coverages in the backfield as well as the big picture. Understanding the offense as a whole, understanding the protection as a whole, and how it is all strung along together.”

“Having that as my background is helpful in teaching the running backs. It helps me stress the thought process; this is what our role is, and why it’s important.”

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Marshall Transfer Expected to Have Big Role

It helps that they are building camaraderie in the room, as most of the running backs returned from last season. They did lose Ismali Mahd i because he graduated, but they gained Antwan Roberts . Coach Moevao talked about his new addition in Roberts.

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“Antwan definitely came in as a mature guy; you can tell that by his work ethic," Moevao added. "He’s always asking to come in for extra time. He’s really pushing the standard and the expectations of what it means to be a mature guy.”

Roberts transferred from Marshall, where he rushed for 512 yards on 90 carries. He punched in four touchdowns to go along with that. The 6-foot-1 senior running back is expected to have a solid year in Tucson this upcoming season.

Why Is Roberts So Important?

Roberts’ production will be huge next season because Mahdi was their leading rusher, and now he is gone. Mahdi carried the ball 134 times and gained 859 yards last year. He got in the end zone four times and rushed for 6.4 yards per carry.

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