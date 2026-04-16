Why a Koa Peat Return to Arizona Isn't Crazy

When Bryson Tiller canceled his visit to Arizona, it didn’t just feel like normal recruiting news. It immediately sparked a bigger question: Does this mean Koa Peat might actually come back?

At first, that sounds like a reach. One recruit canceling a visit doesn’t automatically mean another player is returning. But in today’s college basketball world, nothing is random. Moves like this usually mean something is happening behind the scenes. For Arizona fans, this one feels different.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Koa Peat Coming Back Isn’t Crazy

A few weeks ago, the idea of Koa Peat returning felt almost impossible. He had a strong freshman season, showed flashes of being dominant, and is clearly an NBA-level talent. But now? It feels slightly more real.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in action against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Peat didn’t have a perfect season. He dealt with injuries and didn’t always take over games the way people expected. That matters for NBA scouts. If his draft stock is sitting somewhere in the mid-to-late first round, there’s actually a real argument for coming back.

Another year at Arizona could mean more touches, more leadership, and a chance to be the guy. That’s how players go from being picked around 15–20 to becoming a top 10 pick. And in the NIL era, it’s not like he’d be losing money by staying.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Real Clue: Roster Moves

Here’s the part that makes this situation interesting.

Arizona had multiple players leave around the same time. Then suddenly, Tiller cancels his visit . That doesn’t feel like a coincidence. It feels like the coaching staff, led by Tommy Lloyd, already has a plan.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) protects the ball in front of Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

And if Peat is even considering coming back, it would make sense why Arizona might slow down or pivot in the transfer portal. You don’t go all-in on a power forward if you think your best one might return.

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) lines up a shot against Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Peat Changes Everything

If Koa Peat comes back, Arizona instantly looks like a completely different team. He’s not just another player. He’s someone who can control games, score in multiple ways, and create matchup problems every night. More importantly, he’d likely step into a bigger role, which means more consistency and confidence.

That’s scary for the rest of college basketball. Even compared to someone like Tiller, who is talented but still developing physically, Peat already understands how to impact winning at a high level.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Is Koa Peat definitely coming back? No. It’s still more likely that he goes to the NBA. But for the first time, it actually feels like there’s a real chance. And that alone says a lot. Because if there’s one thing Tommy Lloyd has proven, it’s that he always has a plan. And right now, it feels like something big might be coming together behind the scenes.

Arizona fans might want to pay close attention; this could change everything.