Why a Koa Peat Return to Arizona Isn't Crazy
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When Bryson Tiller canceled his visit to Arizona, it didn’t just feel like normal recruiting news. It immediately sparked a bigger question: Does this mean Koa Peat might actually come back?
At first, that sounds like a reach. One recruit canceling a visit doesn’t automatically mean another player is returning. But in today’s college basketball world, nothing is random. Moves like this usually mean something is happening behind the scenes. For Arizona fans, this one feels different.
Why Koa Peat Coming Back Isn’t Crazy
A few weeks ago, the idea of Koa Peat returning felt almost impossible. He had a strong freshman season, showed flashes of being dominant, and is clearly an NBA-level talent. But now? It feels slightly more real.
Peat didn’t have a perfect season. He dealt with injuries and didn’t always take over games the way people expected. That matters for NBA scouts. If his draft stock is sitting somewhere in the mid-to-late first round, there’s actually a real argument for coming back.
Another year at Arizona could mean more touches, more leadership, and a chance to be the guy. That’s how players go from being picked around 15–20 to becoming a top 10 pick. And in the NIL era, it’s not like he’d be losing money by staying.
The Real Clue: Roster Moves
Here’s the part that makes this situation interesting.
Arizona had multiple players leave around the same time. Then suddenly, Tiller cancels his visit. That doesn’t feel like a coincidence. It feels like the coaching staff, led by Tommy Lloyd, already has a plan.
And if Peat is even considering coming back, it would make sense why Arizona might slow down or pivot in the transfer portal. You don’t go all-in on a power forward if you think your best one might return.
Why Peat Changes Everything
If Koa Peat comes back, Arizona instantly looks like a completely different team. He’s not just another player. He’s someone who can control games, score in multiple ways, and create matchup problems every night. More importantly, he’d likely step into a bigger role, which means more consistency and confidence.
That’s scary for the rest of college basketball. Even compared to someone like Tiller, who is talented but still developing physically, Peat already understands how to impact winning at a high level.
Is Koa Peat definitely coming back? No. It’s still more likely that he goes to the NBA. But for the first time, it actually feels like there’s a real chance. And that alone says a lot. Because if there’s one thing Tommy Lloyd has proven, it’s that he always has a plan. And right now, it feels like something big might be coming together behind the scenes.
Arizona fans might want to pay close attention; this could change everything.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.