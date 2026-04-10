Arizona’s Koa Peat Has Major Decision To Make

Arizona power forward Koa Peat left a strong mark on the Wildcats' men's basketball program as one of three standout freshmen in the team's starting lineup, earning All-Big 12 honors and becoming a go-to player as he placed himself among the team's best scoring threats, rebounders, and defenders.

It was about what most expected out of the former five-star recruit and Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year after making a seemingly easy decision to stay home and play for the Wildcats following a decorated high school career.

But the next decision he'll make is much tougher: to stay at Arizona and pursue a National Championship after falling short in the Final Four or capitalize on a tremendous season as a likely lottery selection in June's NBA Draft.

The Case for Leaving

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) goes to the basket during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This seems very simple. Koa Peat was one of the best players in college basketball this season, and, as such, would hear his name early on draft night. That's an opportunity that few players get, and it's probably a risk worth taking, considering it's what most of these players hope to achieve someday.

Peat is currently projected to be selected as high as 12th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. Even though that's slightly below where he was expected to land earlier in the season, it's still a lottery position, for which most players would kill to have the opportunity.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Sure, he didn't win a championship this season like he wanted, but he did put himself in a position to capitalize on the progress and impact he has made as a player and to achieve another lifelong dream.

The Case for Staying

This is a bit more difficult to argue after the season Peat had. Many will ask, "What more could he possibly prove?" It's a valid question. He could shoot the ball from outside a little better and maybe work on his ball handling, but those aren't really major aspects of his position. Instead, the decision to stay really comes down to the environment, the team's goals, and Peat's individual goals.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) high-fives Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After four straight high school seasons with a state championship, winning the national championship was about the only feat in the next chapter he did not achieve during his first year in Tucson. There has to be a part of him that wants to finish what he started.

When Will We Know?

The honest answer is that we don't really know for sure how quickly a decision is actually made. Peat will likely take some time to soak up and reminisce about a freshman season in which he helped Arizona reach heights it hadn't seen in over two decades. Still, he won't have long to think about it.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) rebounds around Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Early entrants to the NBA draft (i.e., those who still have college eligibility) must declare their intentions by late this month, giving Peat about two or three weeks from now to make the decision. Even if a player decides to enter the process, they can take the feedback they receive back to college if they withdraw by May 27.

But all that matters in Peat's case is whether he stays or goes because, if he declares with his current draft stock, he's not coming back. He'll be in high demand, and Arizona will have to look elsewhere to reload for another title run. It has to be a difficult decision for a 19-year-old kid with so much on the line, yet so much potential to be great wherever he goes.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There really is no wrong choice. It just depends on whether he believes it's the right time or if there is still more he wants to accomplish at the college level.