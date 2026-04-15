Former Kansas Forward Bryson Tiller Considering Jayhawks’ Top Rival

It's hard to hold grudges against those who enter the transfer portal nowadays, as it's a path that nearly half the players in the country take. Many players have passed through Lawrence over the past half-decade since the portal became more prominent.



In the 2026 portal cycle, we have already seen multiple former Jayhawks like Flory Bidunga and Samis Calderon officially commit to other schools. However, one departure may sting more than the rest.

Former KU forward Bryson Tiller reportedly canceled his visit to Arizona tomorrow and is likely choosing between Miami and Missouri. If he does decide to commit to the latter, his decision would make him one of the most disliked former Jayhawks in recent memory.

Significant late night portal news: Source tells me Kansas forward Bryson Tiller has cancelled his visit to Arizona.



Was expected to be in Tucson tomorrow.



Has already visited Missouri and Miami.



No other visits are expected at this time. pic.twitter.com/ssdMvLKlwy — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 15, 2026

Tiller has already taken a trip to Columbia since the offseason began, meaning Missouri is one of his top suitors. He is also considering Miami, which is known to be backed by a hefty NIL fund.



Taking the visit alone has likely soured the perception of Tiller among the KU fanbase. Regardless, actually committing to play there would certainly spark outrage throughout the city of Lawrence.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) looks for a pass against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a redshirt freshman, Tiller was a major factor in KU's lineup this past season. He started 31 of the 35 games he appeared in, averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.



Although a late-season stretch that saw him average 4.7 points per game on 33.3% shooting over his final nine contests was discouraging, there was still hope he could turn things around as a sophomore. He possesses plenty of positive traits on both ends of the floor and had an opportunity to develop into a star at Kansas.

Not every situation works out for players at KU, and that's entirely understandable. But when you are deciding to play for your former school's cross-state rival that holds over a century of deep-rooted animosity, it becomes an entirely different story.



It doesn't necessarily impact KU since both schools are in different conferences, but Jayhawk fans will absolutely be watching his choice closely. Tiller could go down as just another transfer who left the program, or he could become one of the most disliked people in the entire state of Kansas.