Why Noah Fifita Could Have Another Breakout Season With Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are entering their fifth week of spring practice, and already they are starting to take shape into a team that could make a push to be one of the best in the Big 12. Head coach Brent Brennan is entering his third year at the helm and is looking to replicate the success of the 2025-2026 season, when Arizona went 9-4 and finished as a top-five team in the conference.

It will not be easy, but Brennan is on the right path to doing so, starting with the return of fifth-year quarterback Noah Fifita, who made the dramatic announcement that he will be donning the Navy Blue and Red for one more year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With one last year at Arizona and the second under offensive coordinator Seth Doege, Fifita is ready to prove why he is one of the better quarterbacks, not only in the Big 12 but in the NCAA. Fifita has a real chance at doing that, and here is why.

Fifita's Improvements Will Carry Over to This Season

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a completed pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Fifita has a huge turnaround from 2024's 19-touchdown, 11-interception effort. Last season, Fifita threw for 28 touchdowns and six picks, showing much improvement in decisiveness and accuracy. Fifita was able to make such big improvements by taking all the steps to ensure he left no stone unturned in his preparation for the 2025 season.

Time spent at the Manning Passing Academy, paired with valuable study time with Doege, is what got him to the position he is in now. With an extra year under Doege, Fifita's game could elevate even farther than last year.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting to work with Doege in their second year together will also greatly help Fifita in his final year. Doege's clever play-calling and up-tempo offense was a great fit for Fifita's style, and that showed on the field.

Arizona's New Weapons at Wide Receiver Mixed in With Returners

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Fifita was so successful through the air was the expansive group of wide receivers he had, which was a refreshing change from 2024's season, when Tetairoa McMillan had the most targets and receptions. At times, Fifita would force the ball to McMillan, leading to many turnovers.

Javin Whately, Kris Hutson, and Luke Wysong all ran out of eligibility, but there are still a good chunk of players returning to the wide receiver room. Redshirt senior Chris Hunter is hoping for a breakout year after posting 27 catches, 327 yards, and two touchdowns a year ago.

WHATLEY STRIKES AGAIN 🚨



Noah Fifita connects with Javin Whatley for a 34-yard TD as the first half comes to an end @ArizonaFBall#Big12FB | 📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/WVkWK6XFI0 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 2, 2025

Giovanni Richardson showed flashes of being an elite-caliber receiver last season and will be building on that. It seemed as though every time Tre Spivey touched the ball last season, it turned into either a big play or a touchdown. Isaiah Mizell could also see a leap in the amount of time on the field in his sophomore season.

The Wildcats also added three transfer receivers to the room in the offseason. Rodney Gallagher, out of West Virginia, DJ Jordan from USC, and Jordan Ross from Colorado State will be adding to the long list of receivers Fifita has to choose from in his arsenal.

Fifita Chasing Record Books Once Again

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Fifita has become arguably the best quarterback in Arizona history, and the record books can prove that. The senior quarterback passed Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for the most passing touchdowns in Wildcats history. Fifita threw his 68th touchdown against Cincinnati in the fourth quarter on November 15.

Breaking the all-time passing touchdown record at Arizona in SPECTACULAR fashion 👏

Noah Fifita Highlights vs. #25 Cincinnati 🎬#Big12FB | @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/EdajQ3TWxV — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 15, 2025

Fifita has the opportunity to now be Arizona's record holder for most career passing yards. Currently, Fifita is sitting in third place with 9,183 yards. Tuitama is second with 9,211 yards, while Foles is first with 10,011. With a full 12 games remaining in his collegiate career, Fifita could very well break the record given the path he is on.