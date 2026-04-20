Ranking Every Arizona Player Expected To Be Drafted

When the Arizona Wildcats began their 2025-2026 football season, no one would have imagined the amount of success they would see in it. After going 4-8 and finishing among the bottom of the heap in Arizona's inaugural Big 12 season, it turned around and went 9-4, ranked 21st in the country, and appeared in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

Not only that, but the Wildcats had three of their top players invited to the NFL combine to show their skills on the field in front of team scouts. Safeties Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Genesis Smith all played a huge part in a passing defense that ranked seventh in pass defense, second in interceptions, and first in passing efficiency.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All three players are expected to be picked on days two and three of the draft and are expected to help their next team flourish on defense. Loyalty, dedication, Redline. These are all the descriptions of all three safeties who chose to stay with the program when things got rough. With draft day fast approaching, let's take a look at where these Wildcats rank amongst each other.

1. Treydan Stukes

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A long, rangy athlete who can cover any wide receiver and make a play on the ball no matter where on the field, Stukes is a top-notch athlete. The sixth-year senior's career was on the line after a season-ending ACL tear in 2024, but he made the comeback and had four interceptions to go along with six pass breakups.

Stukes had an impressive combine performance. He then followed it up with another spectacular showing in Arizona's Pro Day . What makes Stukes stand out to scouts is his ability to see the field at a wide range and capitalize on the ball when it is anywhere near him.

The safeties are insanely fast. @ArizonaFBall Treydan Stukes with a 4.34u



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8QMgvKeMBF — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Stukes is slated to be taken around the third round, but some boards have him being taken in the second, which is not surprising given his intelligence on the field, diligence in the film room, and amazing athleticism.

2. Genesis Smith

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith's athleticism, paired with his toughness, makes him a safety that NFL teams can develop into an all-star-caliber player. Smith played through a fractured right foot after playing Oklahoma State for the remainder of the season, showing his unselfish ways and overall grit.

Smith can recognize routes and make a break on the ball, something scouts and coaches value in a safety. Smith is slated to be a day three pick in the draft, making him a steal for any team that picks him up.

3. Dalton Johnson

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speedy, aggressive, and physical, Dalton Johnson displays all the tackling ability paired with coverage skills that any NFL team would be glad to have. Not only is he an impressive safety, but he is also versatile, having lined up at linebacker in 2024 when Arizona was depleted with injuries.

Although he is slightly undersized for a safety, he makes up for it by being tenacious and unrelenting in the secondary. Johnson could polish his coverage skills a bit, but that shouldn't affect his draft stock all that much. Like Smith, Johnson is predicted to be a day three pick. Should he further develop his coverage and footwork, he will be a safety that opposing teams will need to gameplan around.