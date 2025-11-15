Arizona Offensive Lineman Capitalizing on Fifth Season
After a disappointing 4-8 campaign in Brent Brennan's debut season in Tucson, Arizona needed to beef up along the offensive line.
Brennan didn't waste time. He brought in several transfers, three of which became starters for the Wildcats up front. The offensive line as a whole this season has been a mixed bag, occasionally struggling to get enough push in the running game and forcing Noah Fifita to escape pressure too often.
However, the unit is much better than it was in 2024, and the offense has become more explosive because of it. The Wildcats have scored 33 points per game this season, and Fifita has led a passing attack averaging 254.4 yards per game.
The transfers up front have been key difference makers. Ty Buchanan transferred in from Texas Tech and has held down Fifita's blindside this season. Ka'ena Decambra arrived from Hawaii as a dominating force in the run game from his center position.
The other starter is Tristan Bounds, lining up at right tackle. He joined the Wildcats after spending four seasons at Michigan. However, Bounds didn't gain much experience in those four years, appearing in just seven games for the Wolverines.
Now in his fifth season of college football, Bounds has developed into a cornerstone for the blocking unit on offense. He's already started in seven games for the Wildcats, including each of the previous six games.
Bounds has only allowed one sack this season and has been a rock in pass protection. He is susceptible to the occasional pressure, allowing 12 pressures this season, but the progress after not playing consistently for several years has been astonishing.
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege has been impressed as well.
"He's improved tremendously," Doege said of Arizona's right tackle. "When he got here in the spring, he was a little light and he wasn't very developed. It's weird saying that coming from a school like Michigan ... He's gotten 10 times better, and now he looks like he belongs in the Big 12."
Doege admitted he didn't believe Bounds would become a starter for Arizona and would rather be a rotational piece. However, the 6-foot-8, 291-pounder kept working and found an opportunity to play quickly.
“This is definitely the most fun I’ve had playing college football in my fifth year now,” Bounds said. “We have a great, cohesive unit. We really embody five as one. Everybody is working together toward a common goal. I would say the coaching staff here has done a really good job for me. From coach (Josh Oglesby) just helping me build my technique up as well as build my confidence in myself as a player.”
Bounds started the season opener against Hawaii, but tackle Rhino Tapa'toutai reclaimed the starting spot after returning from injury. However, he struggled in the next two games, leading Bounds back to the starting lineup against Iowa State and never looking back.
“Early in the season, was he playing at the level he’s playing at right now? Absolutely not,” Doege said. “There was a thought where we felt like he’s a liability. But then again, he just kept getting more confident. He kept playing through it. He kept trusting the preparation, trusting the coaching. And the next thing you know, he’s one of our better linemen.
