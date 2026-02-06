Arizona WR Commit Named Biggest Steal in 2026 Class

With National Signing Day now in the past, the 2026 recruiting cycle has officially concluded, and every college football program’s class is finalized.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff did a solid job in the 2026 cycle, signing several talented prospects, including a four-star wide receiver from California who was recently named as one of the biggest steals in the 2026 class.

Wildcats Wide Receiver Signee Touted as Biggest Steal in 2026 Class

While there are plenty of signees in Arizona’s 2026 class to be excited about, none are as intriguing as RJ Mosley, a four-star wide receiver from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California.

Mosley was one of the Wildcats’ top targets throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, and after taking an official visit to Tucson last June, he ultimately committed to Arizona.

Although he committed to the Wildcats as a three-star prospect, his national ranking continued to rise throughout his senior season at Pittsburg. By the time he signed with Arizona in December, he held a four-star rating and was the highest-rated recruit in the program’s 2026 class.

Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits on the grass in the game against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

He finished the 2026 cycle as one of the nation’s top recruits, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 136 overall player in the class, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 16 prospect in California.

Despite Mosley’s national ranking rising over the past few months, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Ranking Charles Power recently named the Arizona commit one of the top ten biggest steals of the 2026 cycle.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Power explained that, when evaluating Mosley, he stacks up well against the rest of the 2026 wide receiver class. The analyst also noted that although the Arizona commit currently ranks in Rivals’ top 100, that ranking may prove to be too low in hindsight.

“When you look at his ability to win at the catch point, picking up yards after the catch and creating separation within his routes, he stacks up really well with the receiver group,” Power wrote. “He’s a prospect who, even though he ranks in the top 100, we may look back and say he may not have been ranked high enough.”

It’s high praise for Mosley, but it’s well deserved, as the 6’3”, 180-pound wide receiver is poised to be an impact player for Arizona the minute he steps on campus.

While it remains to be seen what Mosley’s college career will look like, Arizona fans should be fired up that they were able to land one of the top overall pass catchers in the 2026 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Power naming Mosley a 2026 steal by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.