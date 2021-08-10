2022 ASU Basketball Target Richard Isaacs Jr. Lists Sun Devils in Top Four

The point guard has Arizona State in his Final Four, a place Isaacs could ideally lead the Sun Devils to.

On Monday, Class of 2022 point guard Richard Isaacs Jr. listed the Arizona State Sun Devils in his top four schools in a post shared on his social media pages.

Other schools in the likes of UNLV, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State also made the cut.

Isaacs, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Napa, CA, was recently offered by the Sun Devils in July. Isaacs currently has offers from over 20 schools, with offers from prominent basketball programs such as Kansas, Marquette, Creighton, Gonzaga and St. Mary's among others.

Isaacs' visited both Arizona State and Oklahoma State back in June according to Rivals. Those are the only two schools in his top four with official visits.

Isaacs would be the first Sun Devil commit in the 2022 class, and the first true point guard the program originally gained a commitment from since 2019's Jaelen House. The Sun Devils have seen four point guards transfer from other schools to Tempe in the last two seasons.

In 2019, Isaacs won gold with the USA in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 10.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg and tied for a team-high 4.0 apg.

"I want to really take my time with this,” Isaacs told SI All-American back in February. “I would like to get it (my list) cut down by summer, but if I can’t I’m not gonna be mad.

"I want to be at a school that is gonna let their point guard rock. I like to get up and down the court, I’m really fast with the ball, I love to pass and I need that freedom to create.”

Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley, given a commitment from Isaacs, could surely squeeze in a bit of freedom for one of the top-ranked point guards in the country.

No announcement date has been set for Isaacs' final decision.

