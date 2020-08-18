SI.com
ASU Basketball: Former Sun Devils Gear Up for the NBA Playoffs

Donnie Druin

After a strong finish to the NBA’s return to action, James Harden and the rest of the Houston Rockets are set to begin their quest for an NBA title on Tuesday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Harden, the league’s scoring leader for a third-consecutive season, averaged 34.1 points per game in the seven games played in the infamous bubble to go along with 8.3 rebounds/8.9 assists/2.7 steals during that stretch as well. Although Damian Lillard took home bubble MVP honors, Harden was voted to the NBA’s all-bubble first team, along with Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, T.J. Warren and Lillard.

The former Sun Devil again looks prepared to lead the charge in hopes of another deep playoff run that would see Houston face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers/Portland Trail Blazers series.

Houston is expected to be without fellow All-Star and MVP guard Russell Westbrook for a handful of games due to a quad injury.

However, Harden isn’t the only Arizona State product gearing up for postseason action, as OKC’s Luguentz Dort will be one of many Thunder players attempting to slow down Harden’s scoring prowess, although Dort will be missing in action for game one after injuring his knee in a collision a week earlier.

Dort’s emergence in Oklahoma City has been key for the Thunder’s success, as the 21-year-old took over starting duties for the Thunder in January and has established himself as one of the top defenders on the team.

“The main thing is that nothing is given to you. You always gotta go get it,” Dort said in an interview with Complex, “Everywhere I’ve been to, I’ve always gotta prove myself.”

While the presence of Arizona State’s basketball program at the next level is limited to Dort/Harden, Sun Devil fans are guaranteed to have rooting interests going into the second round of the NBA playoffs with the Thunder and Rockets set to begin their best of seven series.

Game one is slated for Tuesday, August 18, at 3:30 PM Arizona time. The game can be viewed on TNT.

