It's safe to say the rivalry between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats may never temper down.

The Territorial Cup has resided with ASU for the past five years, as the Wildcats haven't gotten the best of the Sun Devils since 2016. The remarkable 70-7 victory for Arizona State over Arizona in 2020 will also be told as a mythical story passed down by generations of those who first witnessed it at ASU.

On the football field, Arizona State has dominated the rivals down south. The lone source of pride for Arizona fans has come and gone in the form of basketball season.

For a prominent basketball school, the track record for the Wildcats isn't exactly promising. Arizona hasn't escaped the Sweet 16 since 2015.

Sure, Arizona State's NCAA Tournament history isn't exactly full of memorable moments and highlights of nets being cut down either.

Yet the Sun Devils don't wait around for basketball season, much like the Wildcats don't wait around for football season.

So when Arizona once again exited the NCAA Tournament earlier than anticipated in a 72-60 loss to No. 5 seeded Houston, you could bet everything to your name ASU faithful would have some fun with the loss.

Sun Devils Fans Rejoice Following Arizona Upset in NCAA Tournament

