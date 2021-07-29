Sun Devils to Play Defending Champion Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

What better way to open the season than taking on the defending champions?

"Cupcake" is a term used often in the sporting world, typically reserved for identifying an easily winnable matchup against an obviously inferior opponent. Should that be the case, the Arizona State Sun Devils are about to get a heaping portion of brussels sprouts.

Rather than take on the likes of your local community college, the Sun Devils step to the plate of the 2021-2022 basketball season with the defending champion Baylor Bears waiting for them in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, set to begin in late November.

Looking for an excuse to head to the Bahamas to carve your turkey? Here's more info on the shape of the tournament:

Battle 4 Atlantis

Arizona State's matchup with Baylor is currently slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Nov.r 24. It will be available to watch on ESPN2.

Head coach Bobby Hurley will look to have his troops ready for battle, as a full slate of potential teams await the Sun Devils. Other opening matchups set to begin on the same day, include the following:

Michigan State vs. Loyola (12:00 p.m. ET)

Auburn vs. UCONN (2:30 p.m. ET)

Syracuse vs. VCU (5:00 p.m. ET)

Should the Sun Devils emerge victorious over Baylor, they will face the winner of the Syracuse/VCU matchup, and vice-versa if they fall to the Bears.

The teams will play three games over the course of a three-day stretch, with a full slate of games coming on Thanksgiving. This will be Arizona State's first time participating in the tournament.

After a season where the Sun Devils missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017, Arizona State looks to rebound in a major way after the return of Marcus Bagley earlier this month. With a mix of veteran experience and talented freshmen arriving to the roster, the Sun Devils again appear ready to be competitive in every game they play.

The tournament will conclude on Nov. 26.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/