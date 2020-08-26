SI.com
ASU Football: Arizona State offers 3-Star Alton McCaskill

sjcihak

Arizona State Football extended an offer to three-star 2021 running back and SI All-American Candidate, Alton McCaskill, on Tuesday. McCaskill attends Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. He is ranked as the 79th best player in the state of Texas and the 32nd best running back according to 247Sports. McCaskill announced the offer on twitter.

The Sun Devils are hoping to beat out USC, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arkansas, among others for McCaskill's talents next year.

McCaskill lists at 6 foot 1 inch with "above-average shoulder and chest width. Relatively narrow, high waist. Long, tightly-wound legs, with developing trunk. Ample room for more mass, muscle," according to SI All-American.

SI describes him as having "home-run speed." This is in reference to his 10.95 100-meter dash in March. All-American continues, "light, active feet. Impressive short-area quickness; gets in and out of cuts with ease. Sudden, especially for a bigger back. Good balance through contact. Flashes natural ball skills."

There's no wonder why his offer list is so big. Even the scouts at SI see why, 

"McCaskill's lengthy offer list is indicative of his rare speed, agility, and frame at running back. He must get stronger and increase physicality but possesses most every tool recruiters look for in featured back. Profiles as a multi-year starter, with NFL upside depending on strength development."

