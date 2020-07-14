SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Alton McCaskill Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Alton McCaskill 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge
Schools of Interest: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Virginia and SMU, among others. 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Tall and lean. Above-average shoulder and chest width. Relatively narrow, high waist. Long, tightly-wound legs, with developing trunk. Ample room for more mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Home-run speed. Clocked 10.95 100-meter dash in March. Light, active feet. Impressive short-area quickness; gets in and out of cuts with ease. Sudden, especially for bigger back. Good balance through contact. Flashes natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Natural, decisive ball-carrier. Aggressively presses LOS with one cut when running lane presents itself. Capable of making multiple defenders miss in box and open field. Possesses highlight-reel spin move and multi-step jukes. Not especially physical. Tracks ball well in air receiver. 

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Stands a bit upright in backfield, and could improve base as between-tackles runner. Needs to be more comfortable lowering shoulder for extra yardage. Promising route-runner. Blocking ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: McCaskill’s impressive offer list is indicative of his rare speed, agility, and frame at running back. Must get stronger and increase physicality, but possesses most every tool recruiters look for in featured back. Profiles as multi-year starter, with NFL upside depending on strength development.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American