2022 Safety Tristan Dunn Commits to Arizona State

Arizona State added its seventh recruit to the class of 2022 with the addition of Tristan Dunn.
Author:
Publish date:

The Arizona State Sun Devils added to their 2022 class on Wednesday night, as safety Tristan Dunn made his commitment to play his college football in Tempe. 

Dunn had seven other offers from the following schools: Arizona, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Utah, Utah State and Washington State. A report from 247 Sports said Dunn also had interest from Oregon and Washington. 

Dunn, a 6-foot-3 safety from Sumner (Wash.) High School, was initially offered by Arizona State on Feb. 6. He becomes the third safety to commit to ASU in the class of 2022, joining Jaylin Marshall and Alfonzo Allen. However, both Allen and Marshall have taken visits to other schools after their commitments.

Dunn was named to MaxPreps' preseason first-team all defensive roster for the entire state of Washington ahead of this season, heralded as one of the most talented players in the state. Dunn also becomes the second commitment from Washington since 2018 to pledge to the Sun Devils.

Dunn's highlights can be found in the tweet below:

With incredible size and speed for the position, Dunn would transition well into his role as a safety in Arizona State's secondary. 

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/

