ASU's Jayden Daniels, Chase Lucas to be at Pac-12 Media Day

Arizona State's two leaders will be made available for questions in Hollywood for next week's conference media day.

Arizona State Sun Devils fans now know which of their players will be speaking at the Pac-12 media day, set to take place next Tuesday on July 27 in Hollywood.

Accompanying head coach Herm Edwards will be quarterback Jayden Daniels and cornerback Chase Lucas, perhaps two of the team's strongest leaders for their respective sides of the football.

While we're not entirely sure when Daniels and Lucas will be made available to speak, we do know when Edwards will step to the microphone. Edwards is currently scheduled to have his press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, speaking before UCLA's Chip Kelly.

The press release offered more information on Pac-12's media day:

The day-long event will begin with opening remarks from commissioner George Kliavkoff at 8 a.m. PT/9 a.m. MT on Tuesday, July 27, followed by a media availability with commissioner Kliavkoff, senior associate commissioner of football operations Merton Hanks and Oregon athletics director and chair of the Pac-12 athletics directors committee Rob Mullens. All 12 head coaches and 24 student-athletes will then begin a circuit of availability beginning at 8:50 a.m. PT/9:50 a.m. MT, with each head coach press conference available via Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

AllSunDevils will have full coverage of Pac-12 media day, so stay tuned for more from Edwards, Daniels and Lucas ahead of the season.

