Herm Train keeps rolling (LINK):

The week ended with some positive news with 4-star wide receiver out of East St Louis Dominic Lovett committing to ASU. Lovett is also an SI All-American candidate.

SI had this to say about the receiver, " A tad more quick than fast. Good balance. Adjusts to throws downfield while on the move to perform over-shoulder catches. Deceptive functional strength, evidenced by decent contact balance as a runner. Good stop and start ability. Elusive and creative with the ball in his hands. "

With the landing of Lovett, ASU now has the number 18 recruiting class for 2021, according to 247Sports.

Three former ASU athletes inducted into the Arizona Sports HOF (LINK):

Phil Mickelson, Andre Either and Joe Caldwell with the honors and representing ASU well over the years.

Michelson helped guide ASU to its first-ever NCAA team championship in 1990, while winning three individual titles in 1989, 1990, and 1992. Throughout his collegiate career, Mickelson won a total of 16 tournaments.

Ethier finished his ASU career with a .371 batting average. He was named to first-team All-Pac-10 both of his years at ASU. He is most well known from his time with the LA Dodgers. He is also married to former ASU gymnast Maggie Germaine.

Caldwell's ASU legacy will live on forever at ASU as his jersey hangs inside Desert Financial Arena, but even more so with grandson Marcus Bagley dawning the maroon and gold for ASU now.

Sunday Devil on Devil action:

The NFL is back!! Cardinals take on the 49ers on Sunday, and that means we get to see two former Devils battle it out on the gridiron. Brandon Aiyuk is "questionable," according to the 49ers, and Eno Benjamin most likely won't see a lot of playing time with the Cardinals. Still, it will be fun to see both of them on the big stage in any capacity. The game is set for 1:25 pst kickoff.