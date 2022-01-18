An Updated Look at Arizona State's 2022 QB Room

Following the somewhat surprising transfer of Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson, we take a look at each quarterback set to play for ASU next season.

On Sunday, Arizona State Sun Devils fans across the nation experienced a fairly unsuspecting surprise when Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Paul Tyson, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 11, committed to Arizona State.

ASU's quarterback play has been a heavy topic of conversation since the arrival of Jayden Daniels in 2019, a passer who will likely be debated until the day he leaves Tempe.

Daniels, who just completed his worst statistical season as a junior, announced in early December his decision to return to Arizona State for another season.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards found it funny his decision to stay made headlines.

“It’s kind of funny that he’s going to return — he was never leaving,” Edwards said. “So I don’t know why all of this became a story. We sat in our office and laughed.

“We wanted him to come back, and that helps when you have a quarterback of his stature. And I think when he looks at his season this year, obviously, he wants to do some things a little bit better and we have to help him do that.

"I like his attitude. I like his mindset right now. It’s always good when you have a veteran quarterback coming back. That’s always a good feeling for the coach.”

Perhaps that was why the addition of Paul, who has been with Alabama the last three seasons, raised eyebrows after he decided to transfer to Arizona State.

Daniels is an obvious favorite of the coaching staff thanks to his experience and athletic abilities.

However, the newly added presence of Tyson, along with the other quarterbacks set to be at ASU in 2022, make the current temperature in Arizona State's quarterback room interesting for the first time in years.

Please note the following is not a predicted depth chart.

Jayden Daniels: Daniels is the consensus front-runner to lead the Sun Devils on the field in 2022. As previously stated, his knowledge of offensive coordinator Zak Hill's offense already puts him ahead of everybody else in the room, assuming there's even a competition that occurs. Big questions surround Daniels and his abilities to improve in the passing department, but his abilities as an overall athlete still make him the top prospect heading into next season.

Trenton Bourguet: Bourguet has been backup to Daniels since 2020, rarely seeing playing time. Bourguet, who has yet to play in more than four games since arriving in 2019, has shown himself to be a game-managing quarterback when given the opportunity. Bourguet is more safe than flashy in terms of play-style.

Paul Tyson: The recent transfer from Alabama offers prototypical size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) for the position, along with national title pedigree having spent three years with the Crimson Tide. Tyson's arm strength is also a bonus, yet his lack of mobility doesn't exactly fit what Hill likes from his quarterbacks in ASU's offense.

Finn Collins: Collins just completed his first season with the Sun Devils, as he smartly redshirted in 2021. The verdict is still very much out on Collins after arriving at Tempe as a three-star prospect, perhaps playing the role of the wild card on Arizona State's depth chart.

Daylin McLemore: Arriving in 2020, McLemore has only one appearance early in his ASU career. Similar thinking with Collins in terms of not knowing enough to make a judgement call one way or another. Plenty of time left to find out, although he did receive projections as a potential Day 3 pick in a future draft when coming out of high school.