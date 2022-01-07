Arizona State DL D.J. Davidson Declares for NFL Draft

The Sun Devils lost another key piece to their defense on Thursday evening when defensive lineman D.J. Davidson declared for the upcoming draft.

Arizona State's losses continue on the defensive side of the football.

On Thursday evening, Sun Devils defensive lineman D.J. Davidson posted a message to fans on social media saying goodbye to Tempe.

"Thank you Sun Devil nation for accepting me as a small hometown kid with a big dream and the privilege to play the game I love in front of the best fans in the country," said Davidson.

"With much prayer and support, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I am excited for the opportunity life and football has to offer me in the future! #ForksUp #SunDevilForLife #O2V"

Davidson, a local product that played at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, arrived to Arizona State as a freshman in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 325 pound defensive tackle opted to play for the Sun Devils over schools such as Memphis, UCF, San Diego State and New Mexico State.

Davidson spent four seasons with Arizona State, and could have returned for a fifth season thanks to the 2020's COVID year adding an extra year of eligibility for players.

Through his time at ASU, Davidson played in 37 games, including 12 in 2021. Davidson played a major factor in collecting double teams and filling rushing lanes for Arizona State linebackers to make plays in the absence of fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.

Davidson registered an impressive four passes defended as a defensive tackle, along with 57 total tackles, one fumble recovered and a half-sack during his final season of play. His dominance in the defensive interior saw his draft stock rise over the course of the season.

Davidson looks to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl alongside fellow Sun Devils in linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones. Davidson missed Arizona State's appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl due to a concussion.

Davidson looks to be the first Arizona State defensive lineman drafted since Renell Wren in 2019.

He'll join teammates such as Jones, Lucas, Butler, running back Rachaad White, center Dohnovan West and tackle Kellen Diesch in hopes of being drafted this season.