Class of 2021 and three-star offensive tackle Marcus Mbow has listed Arizona State among his final five teams, per his announcement on Twitter today. The Sun Devils offered Mbow back in late May.

The other teams listed in Mbow’s final five are Virginia, Michigan State, Nebraska and Iowa State.

Mbow, a 6-6 285 lb tackle out of Wauwatosa East High School in Milwaukee, WI, has offers on the table from the following schools, per 247Sports: Nebraska, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Arizona, Central Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Wyoming.

Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin hosted Mbow for visits before COVID-19 restrictions. Arizona State hosted Mbow on a virtual visit in late May.

Mbow’s home-school, Wisconsin, has made no official offer yet.

As of now, 247Sports’ experts believe there’s a 94.1% chance of the Sun Devils landing Mbow. Mbow would join two other tackles in the 2021 class should he commit to playing football in Tempe, as Charles Armstrong and Isaiah World (both three-star commits as well) are currently in the class of 2021 as well.

Mbow displayed his versatility on the offensive line during his junior season, excelling at both tackle spots. On film, Mbow demonstrates a strong ability to finish blocks in both run and pass protection, a welcome sight for any potential Sun Devil ball-carrier. You can view highlights and evaluations here.