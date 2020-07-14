SI All-American Candidate Marcus Mbow Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Marcus Mbow

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds

School: Milwaukee (Wis.)

Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State and Arizona State, among others.

Frame: Big and tall. Good width across shoulders, chest. Midsection needs tightening. Powerful, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional muscle, mass.

Athleticism: Strong. Boasts impressive natural power in upper and lower body. Good short-area quickness; light feet. Adequate hip and ankle flexibility. Moves well in open field, but not especially fast.

Instincts: Goal is to dominate individual assignment on each snap. Gets pancake after pancake by shooting arms into defender’s chest, driving to ground or hip-tossing from there. Comfortable working double-teams to second level before peeling off to linebacker. Solid kick slide, but occasionally bails early; over-reliant on arms.

Polish: Only narrowed focus to football as junior; previously preferred basketball. Shows natural hip, knee bend in stance. Plays with consistent base. Re-directs with ease as pass protector. Needs to continue honing technique, add good weight before seeing field.

Bottom Line: Mbow boasts an outstanding combination of size, raw power and movement skills. He’s behind most Power-5 prospects from a strength-and-conditioning perspective, allowing the possibility of steep upward trajectory. Projects as eventual starter at tackle either way, with possible NFL ceiling depending on development.