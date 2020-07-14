SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marcus Mbow Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Marcus Mbow
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
School: Milwaukee (Wis.)
Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State and Arizona State, among others. 

Frame: Big and tall. Good width across shoulders, chest. Midsection needs tightening. Powerful, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional muscle, mass. 

Athleticism: Strong. Boasts impressive natural power in upper and lower body. Good short-area quickness; light feet. Adequate hip and ankle flexibility. Moves well in open field, but not especially fast. 

Instincts: Goal is to dominate individual assignment on each snap. Gets pancake after pancake by shooting arms into defender’s chest, driving to ground or hip-tossing from there. Comfortable working double-teams to second level before peeling off to linebacker. Solid kick slide, but occasionally bails early; over-reliant on arms. 

Polish: Only narrowed focus to football as junior; previously preferred basketball. Shows natural hip, knee bend in stance. Plays with consistent base. Re-directs with ease as pass protector. Needs to continue honing technique, add good weight before seeing field. 

Bottom Line: Mbow boasts an outstanding combination of size, raw power and movement skills. He’s behind most Power-5 prospects from a strength-and-conditioning perspective, allowing the possibility of steep upward trajectory. Projects as eventual starter at tackle either way, with possible NFL ceiling depending on development.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American